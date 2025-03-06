Minister Stella Ndabeni officially launches Shared Economic Infrastructure Facilities initiative in Ekurhuleni, 7 Mar

On 7 March 2025, Minister Stella Tembisa Ndabeni will officially launch the Shared Economic Infrastructure Facilities (SEIF) initiative in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng. This initiative aims to provide co-funding for shared infrastructure facilities to support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Gauteng, through a collaborative partnership with municipalities, provincial governments, government agencies, and the private sector.

The SEIF Adjudication Committee, led by the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD), has approved an allocation of R14,950,000.00 (Fourteen Million Nine Hundred and Fifty Thousand Rand) for the construction and development of the RH-Manufacturing Supplier Park Project in Ekurhuleni Municipality. This funding aligns with the SEIF program guidelines and the project’s business plan.

The project will focus on renovating and expanding the existing Raco Holdings site to create a shared facility for 4-6 MSMEs. Local MSMEs will benefit from the upgraded site, gaining access to critical infrastructure such as workshops and warehousing facilities.

Additionally, the revamped site will function as a dual-purpose hub, serving both as an Incubation Centre for Manufacturing and Engineering services, and a space for hosting professional services, including call center operations and other business services.

This initiative represents a significant step towards strengthening the local economy and providing much-needed support to emerging businesses in Gauteng.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: Friday, 07 March 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Erf 395 Spartan Ext 3 Ekurhuleni Municipality, 11 Foreman St, Spartan, Kempton Park, 1619

Enquiries:

Noko Manyelo, Acting Director: Communication Management

Cell: 071 265 8611

E-mail: nmanyelo@dsbd.gov.za

