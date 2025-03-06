Equator Launches RF 1216 Compact RV-Marine-Offgrid Refrigerator-Freezer for Mobile Living

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has introduced the RF 1216 Compact RV-Marine-Offgrid Refrigerator-Freezer, designed to offer flexible, efficient cooling for those living on the move. Whether in an RV, on a boat, or off the grid, this compact unit provides reliable refrigeration and freezing performance in a quiet, space-saving design.

With a refrigerator capacity of 1.4 cu. ft. and a 0.21 cu. ft. freezer, the RF 1216 offers ample space for storing food and beverages. It features a wide temperature range—from -0.4°F to 41°F for the freezer, and 41°F to 59°F for the refrigerator—ensuring proper storage conditions for a variety of items. Its convertible feature allows the unit to easily switch between refrigerator and freezer modes, making it adaptable for changing needs.

"Engineered for both performance and convenience, the RF 1216 is ideal for maximizing storage in tight spaces while maintaining energy efficiency," says Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Advanced Appliances. "Whether you're camping in remote areas, cruising on the water, or living off the grid, the RF 1216 is a reliable companion to keep your food and drinks fresh."

The RF 1216 operates on both 12V and 110V power sources, ensuring it works in any environment. With a low power consumption of just 45W, it offers energy-efficient cooling without compromising performance. Fast cool and max modes allow users to adjust the cooling intensity according to their needs. At just 42 dBA, the unit operates quietly, making it suitable for small spaces where minimal noise is important. Its compact dimensions (21 x 15 x 19.3 inches) make it a perfect fit for environments with limited room.

Backed by a one-year parts and labor warranty and a two-year warranty on the compressor, the RF 1216 also comes with an adapter (sold separately) that converts AC power (110V-240V) to 14.5V DC, ensuring stable power regardless of the location.

The RF 1216 Compact RV-Marine-Offgrid Refrigerator-Freezer is available through authorized retailers.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been committed to creating energy-efficient, space-saving home appliances. The company focuses on innovation and sustainability, providing high-quality products that enhance modern living. By integrating cutting-edge technology with practical design, Equator continues to redefine essential home appliances.



