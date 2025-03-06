Equator Introduces 110V Super Washer and Dryer Set: A Modern Approach to Energy-Efficient Laundry

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has unveiled its new 110V Super Washer and Dryer Set, combining advanced technology, eco-friendly features, and a compact design for efficient laundry care in modern households. This stackable washer and dryer pair offers high performance without sacrificing space.

The Equator Super Washer EW 835, with its 1.9 cu. ft. capacity, is equipped with a stainless steel drum featuring a unique pearl design and a high-speed 1400 rpm spin. The washer offers 16 wash programs, including specialized options like Sanitize, Allergen, ECO, and Delicate, making it versatile enough for various fabric types and laundry needs. Notably, the Winterize feature prepares the washer for cold-weather storage in just two minutes. Its intuitive control panel, with touch buttons and a color-coded LED display, ensures ease of operation. Additional features, such as Child Lock, Delay Start, Add-a-Sock, and energy-saving auto display-off, enhance the user experience.

The Equator Heat Pump Dryer ED 890 HP, with a 3.7 cu. ft. capacity, is designed with heat pump technology to reduce energy consumption while providing effective drying. The dryer offers seven drying programs, including options for delicate fabrics, heavy loads, and even a special drying rack for items like shoes and coats. Sensor Dry technology ensures clothes reach the perfect moisture level, while Wrinkle Guard and Over Heat Auto Control help maintain fabric integrity. Operating at a noise level of 66 dB, the dryer runs quietly, making it suitable for a variety of living spaces.

The stackable design of the Super Washer and Dryer Set is particularly beneficial for homes with limited space, with the included RSK 3082 stacking kit allowing for flexible installation. With compact dimensions of 67.5 x 23.5 x 26 inches (HxWxD), this washer and dryer pair fits seamlessly into any home.

Equator’s 110V Super Washer and Dryer Set offers an energy-efficient, space-saving option for those seeking high-performance laundry appliances.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been a leader in energy-efficient, space-saving home appliances. The company is dedicated to innovation and sustainability, designing products that enhance everyday living with cutting-edge technology and eco-friendly features.



