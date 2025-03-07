Advanced Carbon-Based Skincare Patent Promises a New Standard in Dermatology

Advanced fullerene nanotechnology the shields, heals and revitalizes.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A.T. Research Partners: For the first time, a multifaceted carbon fullerene has received a patent for development of anti-aging applications. The atomic-scale technology solution addresses oxygen decay through radical scavenging, eradication of nanoscale microbes, limits UVA and UVB, and fosters cellular vitality.The key ingredient is a specially engineered carbon allotrope, a buckyball (C60 fullerene), designed for broad spectrum functionality. This patented molecule surpasses the antioxidant power of conventional materials to provide unparalleled skin protection and rejuvenation for enduring free-radical scavenging. Unlike many photo-sensitive ingredients that lose potency when exposed to light, fullerenes are stable, enabling them to provide more protection and sustained efficacy when exposed to sunlight. The research team asserts that, “the inclusion of functional nanoparticles in dermatologic formulations can achieve anti-aging efficacy by naturally improving the skin environment and delivering long-lasting protection that offers a comprehensive approach to skincare,” with performance that can:✔ Fight signs of aging by protecting skin from oxidative damage.✔ Eliminate harmful microbes to keep skin clean and healthy.✔ Block harmful UV rays without irritating the skin.Once developed, the inventors envision performance that could rival Botox, marketed by Allergan plc, Dublin, Ireland (AbbVie Inc.). Historically, securing a patent grant for anti-aging topicals has been a significant challenge due to prior art barriers, regulatory hurdles at the atomic scale and rigorous patent prosecution processes. Two of the co-inventors are scientists affiliated with the Department of Nanoscience in the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and have focused their research on developing rapid and novel synthesis methods to functionalize fullerenes for industry scalability.The patent, Atomic Scale Topical Composition with Enhanced Interstitial Cellular Uptake for Increased Moisturizing, Fluidity, Antioxidant and Radiation Protection, Antimicrobial Cleansing, and Therapeutics for Optimal Dermal Integrity and Homeostasis, was issued on February 11, 2025 (U.S. Patent No. 12,220,468 ) and is a continuation-in-part of U.S. Patent No. 12,005,132 issued in 2024. With this patented skincare advancement now secured, the inventors are seeking a strategic partnership with an industry leader in dermatologics. This collaboration will focus on safety validation, Investigational New Drug Application (INDA) development, and commercialization.About AT Research Partners: A.T. Research Partners is an invention origination company focused on the development of intellectual property. Visit www.atresearchpartners.com to learn more about their expertise, achievements, and intellectual property portfolio.

