'THE CHILD CATCHER' wins the 2024 Reader Views Grand Prize Bronze Award in Non-Fiction

The Child Catcher Grand Prize Award Winner Andrew Bridge

This compelling true story by Andrew Bridge earns top honors in the Annual Reader Views Literary Awards program.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reader Views announces The Child Catcher: A Fight for Justice and Truth by Andrew Bridge as one of the overall grand prize winners in the 2024 Reader Views Literary Awards. Bridge’s narrative is recognized for its raw honesty, powerful storytelling, and dedication to exposing institutional injustices, distinguishing it as one of the standout entries in this year’s competition. The book takes home the Bronze Award in Non-Fiction, an honor accompanied by a cash prize and special marketing promotions.Recounting his time as a civil rights lawyer representing children confined at Alabama’s Eufaula Adolescent Center, Bridge sheds light on a system plagued by abuse, neglect, and racial inequities. His personal connection to the story, having grown up in foster care himself, adds an emotional depth that resonates with readers. Through detailed research and firsthand experiences, Bridge illustrates the urgent need for reforms in mental health and child welfare systems, emphasizing the power of advocacy and resilience.Lily Andrews with Reader Views said of the book, “Bridge’s narrative is both heartbreaking and inspiring, offering readers an unfiltered look at the realities faced by vulnerable children while demonstrating the profound impact of fighting for justice. His courageous storytelling is a testament to the power of hope and perseverance in the face of adversity.”“I hope this book not only raises awareness about the injustices faced by children but also inspires others to advocate for systemic change,” says Bridge. “Receiving this award is a tremendous honor, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to share these children’s stories with a wider audience.”The Child Catcher: A Fight for Justice and Truth (ISBN: 979-8888450420, Regalo Press, 2024) is available on Amazon and other online retailers.ABOUT THE AUTHORAndrew Bridge spent 11 years in Los Angeles County foster care before earning a scholarship to Wesleyan University and graduating from Harvard Law School. He began his legal career representing children at the Eufaula Adolescent Center, where his work led to the institution’s closure. As the former CEO of The Alliance for Children’s Rights in Los Angeles, Bridge has continued to advocate for foster children, earning national recognition for his efforts to improve child welfare systems. He is the author of the bestselling memoir Hope’s Boy and a sought-after expert on children’s rights. Learn more at https://www.andrewbridgeauthor.com THE READER VIEWS LITERARY AWARDS PROGRAM helps level the playing field for self-published authors, allowing readers to recognize the most creative and exciting new books in the industry. The program is recognized industry-wide as one of the most respected literary awards programs for independent authors. Learn more at http://www.readerviews.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.