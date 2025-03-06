Baby Guard Pool Fence Company Highlights the Importance of Pool Safety Fencing This Spring Season

The CDC reports that installing a 4-sided isolation fence that completely separates the pool from the house and yard reduces a child's risk of drowning by 83%

CORAL SPRING, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the spring season approaches and families across the nation and internationally prepare to open their swimming pools, Baby Guard Pool Fence Company , a leading provider of pool safety fencing, is urging homeowners to prioritize pool safety. With warmer weather inviting more time spent outdoors, ensuring proper safety measures around residential swimming pools is critical to preventing accidents and ensuring peace of mind.Statistics Highlight the Need for Pool SafetyAccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury-related death among children ages 1 to 4, with residential swimming pools being the primary setting for these incidents. The CDC also reports that installing a four-sided isolation fence that completely separates the pool from the house and yard reduces a child's risk of drowning by 83%."These statistics are a stark reminder of how important pool safety is," said Mike Schatzberg, President and CEO of Baby Guard Pool Fence Company. "By installing a pool safety fence, homeowners can create a safer environment and help prevent potential tragedies."Local Insights: Safety Starts at HomeIn Florida, where pools are a popular feature in many backyards, local safety officials emphasize the importance of pool barriers. A local first responder stated, "With the increase in pool openings during spring, it's crucial that families take safety measures seriously. A strong, durable pool fence is one of the most effective ways to protect young children and pets."Real Customer Testimonials: Peace of Mind for FamiliesBaby Guard Pool Fence Company has received praise from satisfied customers who value the safety and quality of their products:"Our Baby Guard pool fence gives us peace of mind knowing our children are safe while playing in the backyard. The installation process was smooth, and the fence looks great!" — Sarah L."We wanted a pool fence that was both functional and attractive. Baby Guard exceeded our expectations with a sturdy design and exceptional service. I highly recommend them to all pool owners!" — John M.Innovative Safety FeaturesBaby Guard Pool Fence Company offers high-quality, durable, and aesthetically pleasing pool fences that not only enhance safety but also complement backyard designs. Their fences feature self-closing, self-latching gates, climb-resistant materials, and transparent mesh for unobstructed views of the pool area.Baby Guard also provides a range of pool fencing accessories, including self closing gates with self-latching, key-lockable Magna latches, offering comprehensive year-round pool safety.Important Safety Reminder: While pool fences provide a critical barrier to prevent accidents, they should never replace active adult supervision. Children should never be left alone near a pool, even for a moment. Constant supervision, combined with a secure pool fence, creates a safer environment and significantly reduces the risk of drowning. Stay vigilant—safety starts with you!About Baby Guard Pool Fence CompanyWith over 35 years of experience, Baby Guard Pool Fence Company serves customers both nationally and internationally, delivering exceptional products and customer service. Their fences meet or exceed national safety standards, giving homeowners confidence in their choice to secure their pools.To learn more about Baby Guard Pool Fence Company and how their pool safety solutions can help keep your family safe this spring, visit www.babyguard.com or call 1-888-919-2229.Media Contact:Baby Guard Pool Fence Company1-888-919-2229info@babyguard.com

