Roadzen’s MixtapeAI Wins ‘Best AI in Deep Tech’ at the Entrepreneur AI Awards 2025

NEW YORK, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) (“Roadzen” or the “Company”), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced that it has been selected as Best AI in Deep Tech at the Entrepreneur AI Awards Summit 2025 held in Bangalore India. Roadzen’s MixtapeAI was recognized for transforming customer experience in auto insurance and mobility by automating complex workflows, from claims processing and roadside assistance to policy administration. Integrating cutting-edge foundation models like those from OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and Meta, and powered by DeepSeek R1, MixtapeAI offers advanced reasoning and ensures data sovereignty for enterprise clients across US, Europe and India.

Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen, stated, “Roadzen was among the first companies globally that integrated DeepSeek’s open-source models in an enterprise, private and data-sovereign product for global customers via MixtapeAI. We’re pushing the boundaries of AI in real-world applications and are now one of the rare AI companies that’s crossing the chasm of $50 million in recurring revenue. Big thanks to Entrepreneur for recognizing our work.”

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen’s mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 320 employees across its global offices in the U.S., U.K. and India. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.ai.

