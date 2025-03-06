Breezeline Brings Advanced Fiber Internet to Johnstown, Altoona, Uniontown and Clearfield

Breezeline to deploy fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) technology with exceptional speeds

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline , a leading internet, TV, phone and wireless service provider, will soon deploy fiber-to-the-home internet serving homes and businesses in Pennsylvania counties. The fiber activation will reach Johnstown (Cambria County), Altoona (Blair County), Uniontown (Fayette County), and Clearfield (Clearfield County).

Breezeline is continuously investing in the latest technologies in order to meet strong growth in internet data usage, and to deliver faster speeds and enhanced reliability to consumers. High-speed internet provides economic benefits to local communities by drawing employers and spurring business innovation, increasing job growth and productivity, and allowing community members to easily engage in online learning, telemedicine, remote work, and cloud computing.

“Communities in the Commonwealth will soon enjoy the speed and performance of a direct fiber connection through advanced FTTH technology,” said Daniel Aultman, region director of operations for Breezeline. “Breezeline Fiber will provide speeds for a truly great online experience.”

“We commend Breezeline for investing in state-of-the-art internet connectivity in the Commonwealth through the deployment of fiber-to-the-home,” said Todd L. Eachus, president of the Broadband Communications Association of Pennsylvania (BCAP). “Fiber means ultrafast, reliable connectivity for homes and businesses today and the capacity to scale to meet evolving needs of the future.”

Current Breezeline customers will be able to transition easily to the new fiber platform with free installation.

For more information and to check on the availability of fiber internet, visit Breezeline.com .

ABOUT BREEZELINE

Breezeline is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV, and Phone services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, as well as mobile service in most states in which it operates. Breezeline is a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications (TSX: CCA), which also operates in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name.

Media Contact

Claudja Joseph

Director, Communications

Cogeco Inc.

media@breezeline.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.