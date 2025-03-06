Latent AI and Carahsoft Partner to Accelerate Edge AI Adoption Across the Public Sector

Advanced Edge AI Solutions Now Available to Government Agencies

PRINCETON, N.J. and RESTON, Va., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latent AI, a leading provider of edge AI solutions for national security applications, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Latent AI’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s Latent AI Efficient Inference Platform (LEIP) software and ruggedized mobile solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.

"This partnership with Carahsoft marks a pivotal moment in bringing adaptive edge AI to where it matters most - supporting critical Government missions,” said Jags Kandasamy, CEO and Co-Founder at Latent AI. “By combining Latent AI's proven capabilities in optimizing and securing AI at the edge for tactical environments with Carahsoft's extensive Public Sector reach, we're accelerating the deployment of AI that can operate effectively anywhere, even in the most challenging conditions."

Latent AI enables rapid deployment of artificial intelligence capabilities on any device. LEIP streamlines the entire machine learning (ML) pipeline for speed, consistency and scale and is currently employed with Navy Project Overmatch and Army Project Linchpin. LEIP is the only ML operations tool available today that provides a machine learning development pipeline with integrated optimization and security features in a single framework ready for IL5/IL6 integration.

"The Department of Defense and Federal agencies increasingly require AI capabilities that can operate effectively at the tactical edge," said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. "Adding Latent AI's LEIP platform and ruggedized solutions to our portfolio enables our reseller partners to deliver proven edge AI technology that is already achieving significant results in programs including Project AMMO and Project Linchpin. We look forward to working with Latent AI and our reseller partners to help agencies accelerate their edge AI deployment at scale."

Latent AI software and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (888) 606-2770 or LatentAI@carahsoft.com.

