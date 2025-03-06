lmno Leads the Charge Toward Sustainable Marketing Solutions

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- lmno, a 50-year industry leader in marketing innovation, proudly announces its transition to a Purpose-driven focus on sustainable marketing solutions. As a Certified B Corp and a Platinum recipient of Canada’s Net-Zero Challenge, lmno is setting the standard for responsible marketing practices that balance people, planet, and profit.

Digital marketing is a significant contributor to global carbon emissions, surpassing even the aviation industry. lmno is taking a stand by providing the tools and expertise businesses need to address this hidden environmental impact. With technology that tracks, reduces, and offsets marketing-related carbon emissions, lmno offers a seamless and cost-effective way for clients to align their efforts with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.

“Our commitment to sustainable development is more than a mission statement—it’s the way forward for lmno and we are excited to bring our clients along the journey, no matter what stage they are at,” says Blair French, Chief Growth Officer at lmno. “We are ready to support our existing partners while expanding our reach nationally, ensuring Canadian businesses stay ahead of emerging sustainability regulations.”

lmno at the Forefront of Sustainable Marketing

Net-Zero Certified Leadership: lmno is the first marketing agency in Canada to join the Net-Zero Challenge, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050.

Carbon Management Made Easy: lmno’s innovative technology empowers businesses to measure and mitigate their marketing carbon footprint effortlessly.

Triple Bottom Line Approach: Guided by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, lmno champions responsible consumption, economic growth, and well-being.

Regulatory Preparedness: With Canadian sustainability regulations on the horizon, lmno’s solutions help clients remain compliant while staying competitive.

lmno’s focus on sustainable marketing ensures clients can meet growing consumer expectations for responsible business practices. By helping businesses integrate sustainability into their strategies,

lmno makes it easier to achieve ESG goals and create long-term value without compromising on results.

“We believe sustainable development is not just ethical—it’s essential,” adds Blair French, CGO. “We are choosing to lead by example, demonstrating how purpose-driven strategies can create meaningful change for both clients and communities.”

About lmno

lmno is a full-service marketing agency with a legacy of innovation and adaptation. As a Certified B Corp and a leader in the Net-Zero Challenge, lmno is dedicated to creating marketing strategies that respect the environment, empower communities, and drive sustainable growth. With nearly 50 years of experience, lmno continues to evolve with the times, championing responsible business practices and helping clients embrace a sustainable future.

For press inquiries or further information:

Blair French

Chief Growth Officer blairfrench@meetlmno.com 1-306-380-0057

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.