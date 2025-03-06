Global Aerospace's SM4 Aviation Safety Program on the Factors Influencing Safety and Professionalism in Aviation

How High Demand Can Lead to Decreased Professionalism

It’s a good time to be an aviation professional. Demand is high, and supply is low. Options are many. Wages are up. For the first time in years, professionals in the aviation industry have the upper hand. But there is a dark underbelly to these good times.

On the surface, this should be the golden age for those in aviation, where the hard work pays off and careers take flight. However, there’s a downside that too few people are acknowledging—the erosion of personal and professional standards.

The Risk of High Demand

It seems like the only time we end up hiring bad people is when we need them really bad. It’s a saying that echoes across industries, but it rings especially true in aviation, where safety, precision, and high standards are nonnegotiable, or at least should be. When the demand for skilled labor is so intense that supply can’t keep up, companies start compromising on their hiring criteria. They lower the bar—not because they want to, but because they feel they must.

In this environment, those who may not have been hired in leaner times suddenly find themselves with opportunities they might not have earned otherwise. This isn’t just about hiring the underqualified; it’s about creating an environment where mediocrity can thrive across the workforce.

As companies scramble to fill positions, it’s not just the hiring standards that drop—expectations do, too. Supervisors become more lenient because they can’t afford to lose people. If workers are in high demand, management is less likely to confront performance issues or enforce strict standards. They know their employees could walk out the door and find a new job within days. But once you allow standards to drop, the problem takes on an inertia of its own, and it becomes very hard to regain control.

The Consequences of Lowering Standards

This gradual erosion of professionalism doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a slow process—subtle enough that you might not even realize how far you’ve strayed until it’s too late and something unthinkable happens. But when the market inevitably shifts and the job supply catches up with demand, those bad habits won’t just disappear. The standards and behaviors you allowed to slip during the boom times will stick with you, damaging your culture, tarnishing your reputation, and limiting future opportunities.

Dr. Phil once told a young reporter named Megyn Kelly, “The difference between you and those you envy is that you settled for less.” It’s a harsh but truthful statement. If you allow yourself to settle for mediocrity now—because the job market lets you get away with it—you will be setting yourself up for long-term professional damage. The high demand in the aviation industry won’t last forever, but the attitudes and behaviors you develop during this time will.

Now Is the Time to Hone Your Professionalism

The irony of these high-demand periods is that they should be the time when professionalism matters most. When there’s a shortage of skilled workers, and everyone is scrambling, the true professionals are the ones who will stand out and hold the line. They will be the ones who continue to hold themselves to high standards, even if others around them are lowering theirs.

Now is the time to hone your professionalism—not let it slide. This is the perfect opportunity to showcase your commitment to excellence, ability to adapt under pressure, and integrity in a fast-paced, high-demand environment. These traits will set you apart when the boom times end and companies once again have the luxury of being selective with who they hire and promote.

It’s tempting to ride the wave of high demand and take advantage of the opportunities to slack off that come with it. But be cautious. The habits you form today will shape your professional future. Are you developing a reputation for excellence or settling for less because the current environment allows it?

Leadership’s Role in Preserving Professionalism

This is a leadership challenge as well. As a supervisor or manager, you may be tempted to let things slide to keep people around. After all, you need bodies to keep the business running. But the short-term gain of keeping someone in a position at any cost will come back to haunt you later.

Good leaders know that the standards they set in times like these are vitally important, not just to current safety but to the long-term culture of the entire organization. The damage will outlast the economic and personnel challenges, and when the market turns, you’ll be left with a team that isn’t prepared for the competition that’s coming.

Conclusion: Don’t Settle for Less

The aviation industry is experiencing a boom, and it’s easy to get comfortable when demand is high and opportunities are plentiful. But don’t settle for less. Whether you’re a line worker or a leader, now is the time to ensure that your standards of excellence are getting stronger, not weaker.

Remember Dr. Phil’s words: The difference between you and those you envy is that you settled for less. The boom times won’t last forever, but the professionalism you maintain during these times will define your career long after the job market returns to stability.

