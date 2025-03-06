Breezeline Extends Fiber Internet to Homes and Businesses in Four Maryland Communities

Breezeline to deploy fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) technology with superfast speeds

GRASONVILLE, Md., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline , a leading internet, TV, phone and wireless service provider, will deploy fiber-to-the-home internet in Maryland communities.

The fiber network will serve homes and businesses in Eastern Shore communities of Kent Island, Centreville and Grasonville (in Queen Anne’s County) and the Town of St. Michaels (in Talbot County).

Breezeline is continuously investing in the latest technologies in order to meet strong growth in internet data usage, and to deliver faster speeds and enhanced reliability to consumers. High-speed internet provides economic benefits to local communities by drawing employers and spurring business innovation, increasing job growth and productivity, and allowing community members to easily engage in online learning, telemedicine, remote work, and cloud computing.

“These communities will soon enjoy the unparalleled benefits of fiber-to-the-home,” said David Hennessey, region director of operations for Breezeline. “Breezeline Fiber delivers speeds with exceptional capacity and reliability, with ultra-fast download and upload speeds.”

“Expanding access to reliable, high-speed internet is essential for ensuring Maryland’s communities and businesses remain connected and competitive in today’s digital world,” said Ronnie K. Hammond, director of the Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband. “Breezeline's investment to bring advanced fiber technology to our state helps equip residents and businesses with the capacity to meet their growing online needs and drive innovation for years to come.”

Current Breezeline customers will be able to transition easily to the new fiber platform with free installation.

For more information and to check on the availability of fiber internet, visit Breezeline.com .

ABOUT BREEZELINE

Breezeline is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV, and Phone services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, as well as mobile service in most states in which it operates. Breezeline is a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications (TSX: CCA), which also operates in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name.

Media Contact

Claudja Joseph

Director, Communications

Cogeco Inc.

media@breezeline.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.