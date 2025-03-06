Kingdom Faire Returns to Putnam Valley with a Permanent Home at Camp Combe

Kingdom Faire logo Kingdom Faire Kingdom Faire

Kingdom Faire secures a long-term home at Camp Combe, bringing immersive adventure, thrilling entertainment, and medieval magic back to Putnam Valley!

PUTNAM VALLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingdom Faire, the beloved Renaissance festival with a theatrical twist, is officially returning to its roots in Putnam Valley, NY! After a season in Huguenot, Kingdom Faire has found its permanent home at Camp Combe (684 Peekskill Hollow Rd, Putnam Valley, NY), where it will continue to bring fantasy, adventure, and family-friendly fun to the region.

The third season of Kingdom Faire will kick off on May 31, 2025, and run each weekend through June 8, from 10 AM to 6 PM. This unique festival features an immersive, interactive experience where guests can witness "The Pirate Queen", a five-act musical performed throughout the day, blending Renaissance revelry with epic storytelling.

In addition to thrilling performances, Kingdom Faire will host over 40 artisan vendors, showcasing handcrafted goods, period-inspired wares, and delectable treats. Vendor applications are currently open and interested parties can apply here: https://kingdomfaire.com/vendor. Guests can also enjoy archery, zip-lining, and incredible variety acts.

This year, Kingdom Faire is proud to introduce its newest addition: The Fan and Dagger, a brand-new pub featuring an open mic session where locals and visitors alike can share their music and talents with festival guests.

“We are so excited to bring Kingdom Faire back to Putnam Valley, where it all began,” said Christopher Francia, President of Kingdom Faire. “With Camp Combe as our new permanent home, we have the perfect setting to grow, expand, and continue delivering a one-of-a-kind experience for our guests.”

Mark your calendars and prepare for an unforgettable adventure—Kingdom Faire is back, bigger and better than ever!

For tickets and more information, visit https://kingdomfaire.com

About Kingdom Faire

Kingdom Faire is a Renaissance festival with a twist, blending traditional faire experiences with live theatrical storytelling. Featuring immersive performances, thrilling entertainment, artisan vendors, and interactive activities, Kingdom Faire is a family-friendly event with something for everyone.

