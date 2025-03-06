With $306M in Sales, Spokane’s 4 Degrees Real Estate Joins eXp Realty

Top Independent Brokerage Aligns With eXp Realty to Expand Agent Opportunities and Growth





BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), is proud to announce 4 Degrees Real Estate, one of Spokane’s top-producing brokerages, has officially joined eXp Realty.

Co-founders and brothers Joel and Jordan Tampien, along with partner Steve James, led their team to over $306 million in sales across 755 units in 2024. They are bringing 35 agents to eXp Realty, with more expected to join in the coming weeks. This transition represents a major move toward offering their agents enhanced resources, cutting-edge technology, and greater financial opportunities.

Since launching 4 Degrees in 2015, Joel and Jordan have built a brokerage known for its full-service approach, exceptional client care, and commitment to agent success. In 2016, industry veteran Steve James joined as a co-owner, bringing two decades of experience and leadership. Together, the trio transformed 4 Degrees into one of the most respected and fastest-growing real estate firms in the Inland Northwest.

“We weren’t looking to make a change just for the sake of it,” said Joel, Jordan, and Steve in a joint statement. “But after researching eXp Realty, it became clear that this partnership would give our agents access to cutting-edge technology, unparalleled collaboration, and long-term financial benefits that an independent brokerage simply couldn’t replicate. We are confident that this move will help our agents scale their businesses while maintaining the values that built 4 Degrees in the first place.”

With deep roots in the Spokane community, the leadership team brings diverse professional backgrounds to real estate. Jordan, a serial entrepreneur with a law degree from Gonzaga University, has developed numerous real estate projects that have contributed to the city’s economic growth. Joel, a U.S. Army veteran, applied his military leadership and logistical expertise to the brokerage’s operations, ensuring its disciplined approach to service and success. Steve, a former minor league sports executive turned top-producing agent, has been instrumental in training and mentoring 4 Degrees agents, helping them achieve new levels of success.

For eXp Realty, this partnership represents another milestone in the company’s continued expansion of high-performing independent teams.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joel, Jordan, Steve, and the entire 4 Degrees Real Estate team to eXp Realty,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “They have built a remarkable brokerage based on integrity, innovation, and excellence. At eXp, we are committed to empowering top-tier teams with the tools, resources, and support they need to scale. Their decision to join us speaks volumes about the value we provide, and we can’t wait to see what they accomplish by leveraging the eXp platform.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with almost 83,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, India, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland, Dubai, and Peru and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including an innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, offering immersive 3D platforms that are deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding eXp World Holdings, Inc.’s (the “Company”) the impact of 4 Degrees Real Estate’s transition, anticipated benefits to agents, projected business growth, and the Company’s ability to continue attracting high-performing independent brokerages. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, the successful integration of independent brokerages into eXp Realty’s model, competition from other brokerages, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia, Managing Partner

Hayflower Partners

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1150f7ef-ba60-4392-817a-d80ee4e08f45

With $306M in Sales, Spokane’s 4 Degrees Real Estate Joins eXp Realty Top Independent Brokerage Aligns With eXp Realty to Expand Agent Opportunities and Growth

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.