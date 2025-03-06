The Gross Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS).

Shareholders who purchased shares of IAS during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: March 2, 2023 to February 27, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) IAS was experiencing a new material trend of increased competitive pricing pressures and as a result, IAS had been forced to cut prices to compensate for weakening demand and slowing revenue growth; (ii) IAS’s pricing function was no longer “favorable” and IAS could not sustain its pricing and drive price increases; (iii) pricing had become a key differentiator between IAS and its competitor necessary to close major renewals and new deals; (iv) the risks that competition “could result in increased pricing pressure” or “could put pressure on us to change our prices” had in fact transpired; and (v) as a result, the IAS’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: March 31, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/integral-ad-science-loss-submission-form/?id=134066&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of IAS during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is March 31, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

