Guardian Fleet Services Promotes Rachael Shulman as First Female Terminal Manager

This journey has been one of perseverance, growth, and continuous learning.” — Rachael Shulman

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Fleet Services is proud to announce the promotion of Rachael Shulman to Terminal Manager of Kauff’s of Miami, marking a historic milestone as the company’s first female terminal manager.

Rachael’s journey at Kauff’s began in 2001 as a file clerk, and within three months, she transitioned into a dispatcher role while also providing office support. Her dedication and adaptability quickly made her a vital part of the team.

In 2006, Rachael assumed the additional responsibility of a contract compliance contact for several government entities, where she developed a strong understanding of contract management and the operational intricacies of the industry. From there, Rachael moved into the release and lien department, where she expanded her industry knowledge, then transitioned into an administrative role to assist the office manager, a position she later assumed in 2007.

As office manager, Rachael played an instrumental role in multiple departments, consistently lending her expertise wherever needed. When Guardian Fleet Services acquired Kauff’s of Miami, she took on the additional responsibility of training and coordinating new office staff, ensuring a smooth integration into the Guardian structure. Her leadership, cross-departmental experience, and unwavering dedication have made her an invaluable member of the organization.

Beyond her extensive experience and contributions, Rachael is a valued team member and a trusted resource for any Guardian employee seeking guidance. Her willingness to share her knowledge and mentor others has strengthened the entire team.

“Rachael’s promotion is a testament to her hard work, expertise, and ability to lead with integrity,” said Sean Loscalzo, Vice President of South Florida Operations, at Guardian Fleet Services. “She has played an instrumental role in the success of Kauff’s of Miami, and we are thrilled to see her take on this well-deserved leadership position.”

Geoff Russell, CEO of Guardian Fleet Services, shared his enthusiasm, "Rachael Shulman has been a dedicated member of the Kauff’s team for 25 years, and her contributions have been instrumental to the success of our Miami market. She is highly respected by both her team members and our customers, and her leadership has played a key role in strengthening our operations. This promotion is well deserved, and we are excited to see her continue to lead and inspire in her new role as Terminal Manager."

Rachael expresses, "I am truly humbled to step into the role of Terminal Manager and honored by the trust and support from both the executive team and my colleagues. This journey has been one of perseverance, growth, and continuous learning. I never gave up, and along the way, I have been fortunate to have incredible mentors who have guided and shaped me into the person I am today. I look forward to continuing to serve our team and customers with the same dedication and passion that have driven me throughout my career."

As Terminal Manager, Rachael will oversee operations and profitability at the Kauff’s of Miami terminal, ensuring the highest standards of service and efficiency while continuing to foster a strong team environment.

Please join us in congratulating Rachael Shulman on this remarkable achievement and wishing her continued success in her new role.

ABOUT GUARDIAN FLEET SERVICES

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, Guardian Fleet Services provides superior towing, recovery, and specialized transportation services to municipal, state, federal agencies, and commercial enterprises. Guardian is the largest provider of towing, recovery, and specialized transportation in the United States. Guardian Fleet Services was formed in 2017 as a consolidator of fragmented towing, recovery, and specialized transportation companies in Florida. Today, Guardian Fleet Services consists of 40+ locations strategically located throughout Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, and Texas. The affiliated companies have 220+ years of combined experience, over 700 employees, and more than 680+ assets in their specialized towing and transportation fleet.

Guardian Fleet Services is nationally recognized as the industry leader in towing and transportation services. Guardian is dedicated to employing the best people and embracing the best technology. For more information about GFS, please contact Hannah O’Shea at hoshea@guardianofthehighways.com or go to guardianfleetservice.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.