Saritasa Introduces VR Foundations to Deliver Fast, Cost-effective Experiences for Companies Considering VR

Two pre-built VR solutions for trade shows and product displays remove barriers to entry for dynamic, customized virtual reality presentations

IRVINE, Calif., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saritasa today announced the release of VR Foundations, two pre-built, customizable virtual reality experiences that allow organizations to experiment with virtual reality with minimal investment. The two VR Foundations offerings are built and delivered by Saritasa and are designed to enable businesses to test VR technology and create immersive experiences.

Saritasa’s VR Trade Show Experience is an immersive VR solution designed to engage, entertain, and educate conference and trade exhibition attendees. The VR Trade Show experience is intended to draw attention and spark meaningful interactions through a variety of engaging mini-games.

Saritasa’s VR Product Display Experience provides an interactive approach to demonstrate products that would otherwise be logistically challenging or impossible to demo. With VR Product Display, companies can bring their products to life for prospects and customers anywhere in the world.

“Saritasa specializes in developing custom VR and AR applications for clients from the ground up, but we recognize that not all businesses have the budget or time for fully custom VR builds,” said Aaron Franko, Vice President of Immersive Technology for Saritasa. “By offering these VR Foundation platforms we have lowered the barrier to entry for VR. Our customizable, pre-built VR frameworks make it easy for any organization to harness VR to showcase products and services in a way that delivers interactive impact, stronger customer engagement, and enhanced brand recognition. It’s the ideal way to assess the value and potential of VR.”

The VR Trade Show Experience includes four customizable mini-games that can be adapted for specific goals and brand messages. The games are designed to be interactive, fun, and engaging to make them particularly memorable. Saritasa’s VR Trade Show Experience also supports seamless brand integration with custom logos, colors, fonts, and gameplay content. Fees for the VR Trade Show Experience start at $10,000, and the VR application can be built and delivered in less than a month.

Saritasa’s VR Product Display enables businesses to create an immersive product experience for customers, investors, trade shows, or other uses, providing an in-depth and up-close view of a product in action. VR Product Display can highlight up to seven key product features using a stunning 360-degree view. Participants feel as though they are directly interacting with the product with the help of text callouts and voiceovers. The VR Product Display incorporates custom branding tailored with corporate logos, colors, and fonts. The standard VR Product Display experience starts at $15,000 and can be delivered in less than a month. Additional customizations, animations, product models, and other features are also available.

Saritasa is a full-service custom software development firm offering mobile app, web, backend, IoT, and AR/VR development services. The company's clients include a variety of innovative startups and enterprises across multiple verticals, including life sciences, commercial, industrial, and high technology. Saritasa strives to bridge the gap between technology and business by creating a technology company with a business mindset. Saritasa prides itself on being a reliable technology partner with its team of experts, consultants, and advisors who bring innovative solutions to businesses. Learn more at www.saritasa.com.

