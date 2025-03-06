RENEW and Kinsley Partner to Deliver Turnkey Battery Storage Solutions in the Northeast

Strategic partnership integrates funding, engineering, and service expertise to develop $100 million in energy storage projects

BOSTON, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RENEW Energy Partners (RENEW), a leader in capital solutions for decarbonization, has joined forces with Kinsley Energy Systems (Kinsley), a 60-year veteran in on-site power generation, to deploy Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). With $100 million in projects actively under development across the Northeast, this partnership empowers commercial and industrial enterprises to seamlessly integrate BESS into their operations, unlocking energy cost savings, resilience benefits, financial incentives, and lower carbon footprint.

RENEW and Kinsley offer a seamless, end-to-end solution that integrates financing, technical expertise, and operational support. RENEW provides funding and project management, enabling businesses to adopt battery storage technology with no upfront capital investment or operational risk. Kinsley handles installation and long-term maintenance, ensuring reliable system performance. For large energy users, this comprehensive agreement eliminates project complexities by combining energy finance expertise with top-tier service and execution.

"We are thrilled to partner with Kinsley to bring battery storage to more businesses across the Northeast," said Charlie Lord, Principal of RENEW. "Kinsley’s longevity and reputation for excellent service ensure our clients will be supported with the best care possible.”

"Partnering with the financial experts at RENEW allows us to solve the financing challenge for businesses pursuing battery storage options," said David Kinsley, President at Kinsley. "As leaders in decarbonization capital, RENEW perfectly complements Kinsley’s technical capabilities. We anticipate many joint opportunities to streamline BESS adoption and accelerate the clean energy transition.”

Commercial and industrial businesses can explore the benefits of this partnership with both RENEW and Kinsley experts. As the energy transition continues, businesses are encouraged to consider becoming a host site to reduce costs and their carbon footprint.

About RENEW Energy Partners, LLC

Founded in 2013, RENEW Energy Partners provides funding and engineering solutions for commercial and industrial, as well as institutional clients to help them achieve their decarbonization objectives. RENEW supports clients in reducing greenhouse gas emissions through a diverse range of projects, from efficiency upgrades to advanced energy generation solutions. All projects are designed to enhance sustainability without requiring upfront capital investment.

About Kinsley Energy Systems

Kinsley Energy Systems (KES) provides cutting-edge solutions and services to address the country’s energy infrastructure and environmental challenges. KES is part of Kinsley Group—one of the nation’s premier on-site power providers for 60 years. Drawing on this legacy of excellence, KES focuses on solving ever-evolving energy demands with comprehensive solutions that enhance resiliency, reduce operational costs and lower carbon emissions.

KES is behind some of the country’s most successful sustainable on-site energy projects and brings Kinsley’s commitment to exceptional customer service to advanced commercial and industrial turnkey microgrids. With a strong energy solutions focus and decades of experience, KES is dedicated to helping businesses achieve their energy goals through sustainable, reliable, and innovative solutions.

