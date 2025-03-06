Tennessee Attorney General's Office Announces Key Senior Staffing Update

NASHVILLE - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti today announced a key senior staff update: Chris Tutor has been named Chief of Staff to the Attorney General as previous Chief of Staff Brandon Smith returns to private practice.

The Chief of Staff at the Attorney General’s Office is responsible for supervising the Office’s legislative and communication teams. The Chief of Staff also plays a key role in coordinating with other state attorney general offices and federal partners.

Tutor, a Memphis native, joins the Office from Butler Snow LLP, where he was a partner specializing in commercial real estate and business transactions. In addition to his legal career, he has been actively involved in public service, including recent service as the Vice-Chair of the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission and as past chairman of the Republican Party of Shelby County.

Tutor graduated magna cum laude from both Washington and Lee University and the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law. Between college and law school, he worked at OSD-Policy in the United States Department of Defense. Tutor and his wife are proud parents of six children.

“Chris Tutor’s distinguished career to date is a model of integrity, competence, and temperance, and we are excited to welcome him to the Attorney General’s Office,” said Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti. “His enthusiasm and abiding love for Tennessee and its people will serve our State well.”

Skrmetti also expressed gratitude for the contributions of Brandon Smith, stating, “I am deeply grateful for Brandon's exceptional service to the State of Tennessee and to this Office. I got to know Brandon when he joined our Office of Solicitor General and one of the very first things I did upon becoming AG was promote him to Chief of Staff, a role in which he excelled with vigor, creativity, and tenacity. I and everyone in the Office wish him the very best as he transitions to private practice.”

Kaki Carrigan, a veteran of Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton’s staff, will continue to serve as Deputy Chief of Staff.

