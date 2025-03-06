Critter Control, the Nation’s Largest Nuisance Wildlife Removal Company, Announces the Opening of its Newest Franchise Location in Novato, California

With raccoon and squirrel birthing seasons coming in March, the Novato franchise arrives just in time to aid area residents with the springtime influx of home critter issues

NOVATO, Calif., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control , an industry leader in the humane removal of nuisance wildlife, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest franchise location in Novato, California today, just in time to aid locals with wildlife removal services, as an influx of springtime critters in expected in the coming months. Owned and operated by area-native Nicole Harrington, the new location will serve the Marin and Southern Sonoma Counties.

“Construction projects, like the ongoing freeway expansion, can disrupt habitats and displace local animals of all kinds, bringing them into residential neighborhoods where they enter homes and encounter people,” said Nicole Harrington, Franchise Owner of Critter Control of Novato . “It’s an alarming experience for homeowners. We’re here to expertly handle these tricky situations in a humane manner that respects the safety of the residents, their homes and the animals.”

The approaching spring months bring about a much more active critter population to the Novato area, as animals like raccoons and squirrels will be entering their respective birthing seasons in March, looking for safety in area homes to produce their offspring. Beyond birthing concerns, the sees an influx of snake and bat activity at this time of year. In particular, local homeowners ought to address any bat issues in their homes before their maternity season, which typically begins in May and ends in September, is underway and removal is prohibited.

“There are critters abound in Northern California that require professional care to remove,” said Joe Felegi, General Manager of Critter Control. “We have full confidence in the expert work Nicole is bringing to the area and know she’ll bring the best humane wildlife removal services possible to the area’s residents.”

Established in 1983, Critter Control is a nuisance wildlife removal service that prioritizes the humane removal of animals from homes and yards. With the launch of each new franchise comes an intensive, hands-on training session to ensure the success of each new franchise operator. The training sessions are held at Critter Control’s Atlanta headquarters, with simulated environments that prepare teams for any wildlife scenario. The company’s attention to safety, ongoing education and training allows its franchise owners to operate to the utmost success and confidence.

Critter Control of Novato will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00am - 6:00pm, Saturdays from 8:00am - 3:00pm and will be closed on Sundays. Residents in need of a home inspection or wildlife removal should contact the new Critter Control location at (415) 520-2559 or https://www.crittercontrol.com/office-finder/california/novato/ .

