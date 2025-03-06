Pythian Named Top Employer in Canada's National Capital Region for 2025

Employee satisfaction with comprehensive benefits programs highlights Pythian’s commitment to fostering a culture that blends flexibility, learning, and community involvement

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (“ Pythian ”), a leading global services company specializing in data, analytics, and AI solutions, announced it has been named as one of the National Capital Region’s Top Employers for 2025. This marks the tenth time the company has earned this distinction, reflecting the company’s enduring commitment to a forward-thinking, employee-focused culture. The award is presented by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers, and highlights organizations that invest in their teams and deliver innovative workplace practices.

“Our commitment to nurturing talent and building a supportive work environment is at the core of everything we do,” said Brooks Borcherding , CEO of Pythian. “This is a powerful reminder that our people are driving the success of our business, our partners, and our customers.”

The award recognizes several of Pythian’s initiatives that empower employees and strengthen career pathways. The organization’s employee-first approach includes:

A comprehensive wellness program offering an annual allowance for fitness, sports, preventive health, and more

A generous professional development budget that supports self-directed learning along with structured courses through Pythian University

Clearly defined career tracks and continuous training initiatives, ensuring long-term growth and leadership development

A progressive maternity, adoption, and parental leave plan that provides new parents with ample time to bond with their families, and a flexible, phased return to work

A referral bonus program that values the contributions and networks of current employees

Flexible work arrangements including adaptable hours and comprehensive telecommuting options

A robust suite of benefits featuring a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) matching program, detailed health coverage, and allowances for home-office customization

Paid volunteer days that encourage and support community engagement and philanthropy

Pythian’s success in fostering a culture that blends flexibility, learning, and community involvement sets it apart in the competitive national capital region. The company continues to invest in its people and shape a modern workplace, adapting to today’s rapidly-evolving industry needs.

“We strive to create an environment where every employee is valued and has the resources to excel professionally and personally,” said Camila Suvaric , vice president of people and culture at Pythian. “Being recognized as a top employer reinforces that our dynamic, inclusive approach not only attracts exceptional talent but also helps our team to innovate and drive meaningful change.”

For more information on careers and culture at Pythian, visit https://pythian.com/careers/ .

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading data and AI services provider specializing in digital transformation and operational excellence for enterprise customers. We help organizations optimize their data estates, helping them to drive AI enablement, innovation, and growth. Through strategic consulting, managed services, and cloud migrations, we enable cost savings, risk reduction, and seamless operations while preparing businesses to adopt AI and for the future of data management. A Google Cloud Premier Partner with multiple Specializations, including Data Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Machine Learning, and a certified Google Cloud MSP, we’ve delivered thousands of professional and managed services projects for leading enterprises. For more information, visit www.pythian.com or follow us on X , LinkedIn , and our Blog .

