Online Gambling Market Witnesses Significant Revenue Growth Driven by Rising Demand and Technological Advancements

Rising demand for online gambling due to convenience and accessibility for players is a key factor driving market revenue growth

The global online gambling market size was USD 63.53 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

The global online gambling market size was USD 63.53 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The global online gambling market is experiencing a remarkable surge in revenue growth, fueled by increasing demand for convenience, accessibility, and technological innovations. Online gambling, which includes casino games like slots and poker, as well as sports betting on activities such as football and horse racing, allows players to enjoy a variety of games from anywhere at any time. Its 24/7 availability appeals to players with busy schedules, offering flexibility for everything from a quick game during a lunch break to hours of immersive gameplay.

Market Drivers:

Convenience and Accessibility: The ability for players to access gambling platforms from their devices anytime and anywhere is a key factor driving market growth.

Strategic Partnerships: Collaborations among industry leaders are bolstering market revenue. For instance, Gannett Co., Inc. recently partnered with Gambling.com Group Limited to deliver engaging content to sports fans while leveraging Gannett's vast U.S. media network.

Technological Advancements: The integration of cutting-edge technologies is elevating the online gambling experience. Artificial intelligence (AI) is helping platforms analyze player preferences, offering personalized game recommendations to enhance engagement. Machine learning (ML) is improving fraud detection, ensuring a secure environment for players. Advanced graphics, faster load times, and cryptocurrency payment options are also making the experience more interactive and secure.

Company Initiatives: Companies are actively expanding their offerings. Notably, Nazara Technologies launched its game publishing arm in October 2023, aiming to support Indian developers and bring global games to the Indian market.

Market Restraints:

Despite its growth, the online gambling market faces significant challenges:

Gambling Addiction: Addiction remains a severe issue, causing financial difficulties, job-related problems, and mental health struggles for individuals. This poses a barrier to market expansion.

Data Security Concerns: Players’ sensitive information, such as banking details, can be vulnerable to cyber threats, which could deter potential users from adopting online gambling.

Key Segment Insights:

Gambling Type: Casino gambling captured the largest market share in 2022 due to the convenience and safe, regulated environment provided by online platforms. Players also enjoy bonuses, daily promotions, and other perks that keep them engaged. Sports betting is expected to grow steadily, driven by the excitement of real-time events and features like live streaming and responsible gambling tools.

Gaming Model: Real money gambling is gaining popularity as it offers players not only entertainment but also the opportunity for financial gains. Platforms now include responsible gambling measures like deposit limits and self-exclusion options to ensure safe play.

As convenience, partnerships, and technological advancements continue to shape the online gambling industry, the market is poised for sustained growth. However, addressing challenges such as addiction and data security will be essential for maintaining trust and expanding the player base.



Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Bet365

888 Holdings Plc.

Betway

Flutter Entertainment plc.

Bwin

unibet

Playtech

Microgaming

NetEnt AB

Evolution AB

IGT

NOVOMATIC AG

Scientific Games

Yggdrasil Gaming Ltd.

Pragmatic Play

Play'n GO

BETSSON AB

com

Kindred Group plc.

Entain

Global Online Gambling Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global online gambling market on the basis of type of gambling, platform type, gaming model, mode of payment, and region:

Online Gambling Type Insights: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Casino Gambling

Slot Machines

Table Games

Sports Betting

Poker

Bingo

Lottery and Scratch Cards

eSports Betting

Fantasy Sports

Social Gaming

Online Gambling Platform Type Insights: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Desktop

Mobile

Apps

Browser-Based

Online Gambling Gaming Model Insights: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Real Money Gambling

Free Play

Online Gambling Mode of Payment Insights: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Credit/Debit Cards

E-wallets

Cryptocurrencies

Bank Transfers

Prepaid Cards

Mobile Payments

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Thank you for reading our report.

