FWC invites public to attend 30th Annual Tenoroc Youth Fishing Derby

Photos available

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites you to a free youth freshwater fishing derby at the Tenoroc Fish Management Area in Lakeland on Saturday, April 5, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Pre-registration is required for the derby, beginning March 1. A fishing license is not required on this particular weekend because it falls during a state-designated license-free freshwater fishing weekend.

This special event will be conducted on Derby Lake Recreational Facility, a 16-acre former phosphate pit stocked with a variety of freshwater sport fish and catfish. The lake has seven fishing piers and a 200-foot boardwalk for fishing that is accessible to anglers of all abilities.

There will be a casting contest, exhibitors and other outdoor activities for youth participants. A free lunch will be provided by Publix Supermarkets and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida. Bait and a limited number of loaner rods and reels will also be provided free of charge to youth ages 15 and younger. A parent or guardian must accompany youth participants.

To pre-register, call the FWC at 863-648-3200 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pre-registration will end on Friday, April 4, at 5 p.m.

If you would like more information on freshwater fishing, visit the FWC Freshwater Fishing webpage at MyFWC.com or call the FWC’s Lakeland office at 863-648-3200.