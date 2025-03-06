Enable Healthcare Introduces Comprehensive Guide to Advanced Primary Care Management (APCM) for Healthcare Providers

Enable Healthcare's APCM program boosts value-based care, supports providers, and enhances patient outcomes with structured reimbursements.

EAST HANOVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enable Healthcare (EHI) introduces a thorough APCM program that provides healthcare providers with essential support for Advanced Primary Care Management implementation under Medicare. The APCM model builds primary care by implementing organized payment systems to support active long-term patient care.Understanding APCM and Its Role in Primary CareAPCM functions to advance patient-centered care through value-based combined with population-focused medical services. When the 2025 Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) final rule added new payment procedures with coding systems, healthcare providers gained capabilities to provide personalized proactive medical care to patients at any health level. Through this model, healthcare providers seek to enhance clinical results while simultaneously decreasing patient hospital admissions and healthcare disparity rates.APCM Benefits for Patients and Healthcare ProvidersPatient engagement remains consistent under APCM through them obtaining scheduled follow-ups and receiving both chronic disease management and preventive care services. APCM achieves minimized emergency procedures, enhanced doctor-patient relationships through its approach of prompt intervention, and scheduled assessments. The structured payment system of the program supports primary care practice financial stability along with quality-based care delivery.Differentiation between APCM and Other Care ModelsAPCM provides coverage to a diverse group of patients beyond CCM and PCM because it serves patients who have stable health conditions requiring thorough management. Although different from time-based billing systems, APCM utilizes a risk-stratified system that lets healthcare practitioners guide patient care coordination through flexible methods.Key Components of APCMThe APCM model operates through outcomes-based care by requiring providers to report quality measurements. The primary responsibility of primary care providers stays as the main service participants while APCM services must avoid duplicate delivery to the same patient with CCM PCM or TCM. The support programs Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) as well as Health-Related Social Needs (HRSN) can enroll the same patients together.Patient Eligibility, Billing Codes, and ReimbursementAPCM follows a tiered reimbursement model based on a patient’s overall health status.Level 1 (G0556): Level 1 provides reimbursement at $10 per month for patients with zero to one chronic illness after their last provider checkup occurred within the previous 36 months. Reimbursement: $10 per monthly patient (approximately 18% of Medicare patients).Level 2 (G0557): The Level 2 category applies to patients who maintain two chronic conditions along with provider care within the previous 12 months (G0557). Reimbursement: $50 per monthly patient (approximately 70% of Medicare patients).Level 3 (G0558): The reimbursement for this level applies to QMB patients who have two chronic conditions along with recent provider visits conducted within the last 12 months (G0558). Reimbursement: $110 per monthly patient (approximately 12% of Medicare patients).Provider and Practice Requirements for APCMHealthcare providers who become part of the APCM network must establish certain performance requirements, especially through prompt delivery of clinical care to patients. Every patient should access his or her care provider team during all hours while using current medical documentation. Medical staff members qualified for APCM tasks must execute these services under close supervision.Healthcare organizations need to establish electronic communication channels that combine phone calls with secure messaging systems and patient portals for sustaining continuous patient interaction. Patients require an electronic care plan that specifically addresses their healthcare requirements. Care coordination plays a fundamental role under the model to guarantee smooth and unified transitions amid different levels of healthcare.Support for Healthcare ProvidersHealthcare providers who wish to implement APCM should use documented tools and patient ID systems with translation services and automated payments and must report to CMS using compliant systems. The available resources help healthcare organizations to reduce operational complexity as well as fulfill program regulatory requirements.Industry Perspective“As primary care continues to evolve, APCM plays a crucial role in advancing patient-centered care,” said Peter Silas, CEO of Enable Healthcare. “By integrating structured reimbursement models and proactive care strategies, APCM has the potential to enhance care delivery and improve patient outcomes.”Contact InformationFor more information about Advanced Primary Care Management (APCM), visit: https://www.ehiehr.com/ or call 866-876-8272.About Enable HealthcareEnable Healthcare is a trusted medical billing company specializing in cutting-edge Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and Medical Billing Software. In addition to our core products, we offer comprehensive services, including medical billing, chronic care management (CCM), and remote patient monitoring (RPM). 

