Step 5 spotlight: Kids Can reflects on a decade of intentional quality improvement

Meet Josh Gillman, chief operating officer, and Jason Albeno, early childhood education director, at Kids Can Community Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Josh and Jason are long-time advocates for evolving programs and practices to provide the very best care for children and their families. Learn more about how Kids Can has achieved, maintained and celebrated a Step 5 rating over the past decade.

What inspired you to work in the early childhood field?

Josh: I’ve been involved in youth development work since I graduated from college. I’ve been with Kids Can as the chief operating officer since 2014, which was my first exposure to early childhood programs versus more with school-age programs.

I was eager to join Kids Can to support the important early years of children’s lives. Over the past decade, it’s been incredible to see our programs grow and evolve into the highest quality they can be. My role is primarily on the administrative side, supporting the program as much as possible. My main goal is to enable our teachers to do what they do best — building relationships with students in the classroom.

Jason: My journey started in high school when I worked as an after-school para in an early childhood program. I quickly fell in love with early learning and how it forms the foundation for children and families. Since then, I’ve earned my degree and focused on promoting the incredible learning adventures that happen through play. Over the last five years, I’ve worked in different classrooms and settings. Now, I get to bring all of that experience together as the early childhood education director, supporting teachers, overseeing day-to-day operations and making sure we’re having fun, learning and helping children grow through their developmental milestones.

What is the child care philosophy of Kids Can?

Josh: Our broad focus is ensuring students are kindergarten-ready academically, socially, emotionally and physically. As Jason said, while we push students to develop these skills, the “how” is just as important. We emphasize play, hands-on activities and the significance of nurturing adult-child relationships. The environment we create is key. It needs to be supportive and nurturing to lead to those outcomes.

Jason: We often refer to our mission statement: educate, engage and inspire. This applies not just to children and teachers but to families as well. We create opportunities for community members and parents to share their knowledge, building engagement and partnerships. Additionally, we inspire future generations by working with interns, student teachers and practicum students, allowing them to see best practices firsthand. Our curriculum-based approach uses Teaching Strategies GOLD and Nebraska’s Early Learning Guidelines.

How did you learn about Step Up to Quality? Why did you decide to join?

Josh: I attended my first Step Up to Quality orientation in December 2014, so we were early adopters when it was rolled out in Nebraska. It wasn’t required, but as an organization, we’re always looking for ways to measure ourselves against best practices and engage with others in the community who are focused on doing what’s best for students.

We enrolled in the program as soon as we could. I’ve been through three reviews now, and while the process can be challenging, the opportunity to grow and improve makes it worthwhile. At the end of the day, we’re here to serve students and families, and if this process helps us do that better, then it’s worth every effort.

Jason: My background is more hands-on, focused on classroom evaluations and outcomes. Now that I’m seeing the administrative side, I’ve made so many connections, which I always recommend to colleagues. You gain a deeper understanding of both being evaluated in the classroom and the purpose of evaluations. It’s all about growth and improvement.

How does it feel to have successfully maintained your Step 5 rating?

Josh: We were re-rated in July 2024. Although we had maintained a Step 5 rating before, the process had evolved, so there was still some anxiety about making sure we upheld that standard. It required a lot of work, but the most rewarding part was celebrating with our team, especially the teachers. They’re the ones making the biggest impact on students.

It was also special to celebrate this achievement with a larger team in our expanded facility. When we first earned the rating, our program was smaller, and we didn’t even have infant care. This time, we could share the recognition with new team members. Having that validation from an external source was incredibly meaningful.

Have you worked with a Step Up to Quality coach? How was the experience?

Josh: We had a coach when we started the process, and they were invaluable, especially in helping us interpret standards and understand what was expected. They provided clarity on meeting criteria and helped us develop manageable plans to achieve our goals over time.

A coach is also there to encourage you when the process feels overwhelming, ensuring you’re using your time effectively. While we no longer need a coach at this stage, the Step Up to Quality team is always available to answer questions and provide support. We never feel like we’re on our own.

In what ways has Step Up to Quality helped boost the quality of child care practices at Kids Can? What have you learned and implemented?

Josh: Step Up to Quality provides a framework for defining and communicating what “quality” means. It can be a vague concept, but having standards and examples helps everyone understand what we’re striving for. For instance, it outlines how many training hours teachers need annually and gives specific examples of how to support families transitioning their children to kindergarten.

We also use tools like the CLASS observation to validate our instructional practices and guide new team members in understanding what quality interactions look like. It’s a powerful way to connect the work we do to long-term, positive outcomes for children.

Jason: I see Step Up to Quality as a navigational tool — like a Rosetta Stone for quality care. It shows you where you are and what steps to take next. It’s also great for networking to share ideas and strategies with other centers and directors. Early childhood is always evolving, so having those connections and resources is invaluable.

What words of encouragement do you have for providers considering joining Step Up to Quality or still working through the steps?

Josh: It’s worth the effort. Be proud that you’re invested in what’s best for children. The supports in place from the Step Up to Quality team make it less daunting, and you’ll likely find that you’re already doing many things well. It’s a validating process and a great opportunity to grow.

Jason: No matter where you are in the Step Up to Quality process, you can only go up from here. Even if you feel stuck, remember that it’s part of a continuous journey. Focus on your motivation to provide the best quality care for children, and the rest will fall into place.

