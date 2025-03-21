Arthritis, Rheumatic & Bone Disease Associates (ARBDA) Expands with New Office in Haddon Heights, NJ

HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arthritis, Rheumatic & Bone Disease Associates (ARBDA), one of the nation's largest rheumatology practices, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a new practice in Haddon Heights, NJ. This addition strengthens ARBDA’s commitment to providing exceptional rheumatologic services in South Jersey and the Philadelphia region.The new office, located at 713 Station Avenue in Haddon Heights, NJ, opens on April 1, 2025 and will continue to serve patients seeking specialized treatment for arthritis and autoimmune diseases. Now, more patients in Camden County and the surrounding areas will have access to expert rheumatologic care.As part of its continued growth, ARBDA welcomes Mark Fisher, M.D., a highly respected rheumatologist with over four decades of experience in the field.Dr. Fisher, a graduate of Hahnemann Medical College, has maintained a private rheumatology practice since 1999. He is board-certified in both Internal Medicine and Rheumatology and is a Fellow of the American College of Rheumatology. Throughout his career, he has contributed significantly to the advancement of rheumatologic care through his involvement in clinical trials and the introduction of innovative treatments, including infusion therapies for rheumatoid arthritis , psoriatic arthritis, and osteoporosis. His extensive background in research, education, and patient-centered care makes him a valuable addition to the ARBDA team.The new Haddon Heights location will operate alongside ARBDA’s existing offices, ensuring that all current and future patients continue to receive the highest standard of care without interruption. Patients may schedule appointments at the new location by calling (856) 424-5005 or visiting the ARBDA website at https://arthritissj.com/ About Arthritis, Rheumatic & Bone Disease Associates (ARBDA)Arthritis, Rheumatic & Bone Disease Associates (ARBDA) is a leading rheumatology practice serving South Jersey and the Philadelphia region since 1974. Specializing in arthritis and autoimmune diseases, ARBDA provides expert diagnosis, treatment, and ongoing management. With a commitment to patient-centered care and innovative research, ARBDA strives to improve the quality of life for those affected by rheumatic diseases.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.