Japan Edge AI Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Japan Edge AI Market Size Registering CAGR of 20.0% Reach USD 40.81 Billion by 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The Japan edge AI market size was valued at USD 7.79 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 40.81 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 20.0% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14986 Rise in enterprise workload on the cloud platforms, the surge in demand for numerous intelligent applications, and trend toward smart wearable devices drive the growth of the Japan edge AI market. Emergence of the 5G network to bring IT and telecom creates new opportunities in the coming years.The Japan edge AI market is segmented on the basis of offering, device type, and end user. On the basis of offering, the market is fragmented into Hardware, software and services. From end user, the market is fragmented into automotive/mobility, manufacturing/robotics, plant & infrastructures preservation, smart life, and others.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A14986 By offering, the hardware segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the Japan edge AI market. However, the services segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 24.55% from 2021 to 2030.Based on end user, the manufacturing/robotics segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around one-fourth of the Japan edge AI industry. However, the smart life segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 24.73% from 2021 to 2030.Key AI startups analyzed in the report includes Generic Solution, StockMark, Hacarus, Global Walkers, Cinnamon AI, Heroz, SoftBank, Tier IV, Preferred Networks, QuEST Global and others.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (332 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/96eecbfe8dd2ba826b20e4e717ea3656 Covid-19 Scenario:• The healthcare sector in Japan has seen a significant and positive impact, as leading companies have begun to recognize the potential of edge AI software in the fight against COVID-19.• The edge AI market in Japan witnessed significant growth during COVID-19, owing to surge in demand for industrial automation across the Country.• However, project delays or cancellations and lack of availability of raw material during the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on the growth of Japan edge AI market.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14986 Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. 