Tracy Emerick, Ph.D., Returns to the London Book Fair 2025 with Nifty Neighbors: Mister Rogers & Jesus Christ

Nifty Neighbors: Mister Rogers & Jesus Christ

An inspiring look at community and compassion, “Nifty Neighbors” connects the timeless wisdom of Mister Rogers and Jesus Christ.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kindness, empathy, and a sense of community define a good neighbor—values central to “ Nifty Neighbors: Mister Rogers & Jesus Christ ” by Tracy Emerick, Ph.D. This compelling book, inspired by the wisdom of two beloved figures, returns to the London Book Fair in 2025 for the second consecutive year. Attendees can explore it at The Maple Staple ’s Booth #6G40 from March 11-13, 2025, at Olympia London.In “Nifty Neighbors: Mister Rogers & Jesus Christ,” Emerick delves into how intentional kindness and genuine connection can transform relationships and strengthen communities. Through an insightful comparison of Mister Rogers and Jesus Christ, he illustrates how their messages of love, empathy, and neighborly care remain relevant today. With thoughtful analysis and practical applications, the book encourages readers to embody these principles in their daily lives.Both an author and retired business professional, Tracy Emerick, Ph.D., has written multiple marketing books, managed a direct marketing agency for 20 years, and worked as a business consultant for a decade. His public service includes roles as a state representative, church moderator, and planning board chair. He has also taught at the graduate level and holds a BA in philosophy, an MBA, and a Ph.D. in business administration. Married for 53 years, he is a proud father and grandfather.The London Book Fair is one of the world's most prestigious publishing events, bringing together authors, publishers, and literary enthusiasts from around the globe. Don’t miss the opportunity to rediscover“Nifty Neighbors: Mister Rogers & Jesus Christ”. Visit The Maple Staple at Booth #6G40 to explore the book and engage in meaningful discussions about its message.To learn more about Tracy Emerick, Ph.D., and his book, visit his website at https://authortracyemerick.com/ or read his latest feature article on pages 76-80 in The Maple Staple Magazine’s 6th Issue through this link: https://themaplestaple.com/the-maplestaple-magazine-issue-6/ About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

