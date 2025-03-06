MGTO optimizes Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme and calls for applications from catering businesses and travel agencies starting tomorrow (7 March)

MACAU, March 6 - The Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme (“QTSAS” or “the Scheme”) of 2025 welcomes applications from the catering and travel agency sectors from 7 to 31 March. A presentation seminar was held by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) today (6 March) to call for applications and introduce the optimized program and new awards. Accredited merchants were encouraged to keep on their participation and jointly enhance the quality of Macao tourism services to manifest Macao’s unique glamour and spirit of warm hospitality.

Encourage quality enhancement and pursuit of excellence

In his address at the presentation seminar, MGTO Acting Director Cheng Wai Tong expressed that tourism service quality is the key to attaining sustainable tourism development in Macao. Since the launch in 2014, the Scheme has established a set of important standards by which businesses can review and enhance their service quality. This year, new supportive measures are launched to motivate industry operators’ pursuit of excellence. He hopes that the travel trade can keenly join the Scheme and provide visitors with greater-quality service experience.

Launch new categories of “Special Theme Awards” this year

Upon both catering business and travel agencies, QTSAS 2025 will confer “Quality Tourism Services Merchant Award” and “Quality Tourism Services Gold Award”, with a cash price of 10,000 patacas; Gold Award winners for three consecutive years will be presented the “Quality Tourism Services Excellence Award” and a cash prize of 20,000 patacas as well.

This year, new categories of “Special Theme Awards” will be presented, each along with a cash prize of 5,000 patacas. Five types of “Special Theme Awards” will be conferred in the catering sector this year, including the Sustainable Dining Award, Community Care Services Award, Local Feature Award, Operational Innovation Award as well as the newly-launched Integrity Business Award, which encourages businesses’ operation with integrity. In the sector of travel agencies, three new types of “Special Theme Awards” will be conferred, namely Integrity Business Awards, Courtesy Merchant Award and Quality Training Award, to recognize businesses that excel in integrity, service etiquette and staff training.

Accredited merchants will be given priority and recommendation to join MGTO’s promotions and activities, as well as priority admission to training programs organized by MGTO.

Unlimited quota of participants in both sectors

The limit on quota is canceled for both catering businesses and travel agencies this year. Eligible businesses which submit applications between 7 and 31 March 2025 and fulfill the criteria will be accepted to undergo the assessment process.

Streamlined application through interconnectivity

Merchants can log into the themed page for QTSAS on MGTO’s website (www.dst.gov.mo) and fill out basic information about business identification and submit the application. Their license information will be verified through interconnection by MGTO or Municipal Affairs Bureau as the licensing entities. For more information, please visit MGTO’s website. For enquiries, please dial 83971522 or 83971225.

Optimized assessment format

The assessment mechanism of QTSAS is simplified this year. The format of assessment on travel agencies and the number of mystery customer assessment on catering businesses are adjusted, while the judging criteria for quality is refined towards greater balance, to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of assessment. MGTO will conduct assessment seminars to brief participating businesses on the assessment criteria.

On the same occasion, the Consumer Council briefed merchants on the method and process of becoming “Certified Shops” and encouraged merchants to uphold the ideal of business operation with integrity and jointly create a safe and trustworthy market for consumers.

In 2014, the Office launched the Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme to recognize and commend tourism merchants for their outstanding services, in turn encouraging and supporting their provision of quality services. The Office continues to organize a variety of online and offline training courses, seminars and workshops under different themes, supporting the travel trade to enhance overall tourism service quality and yield greater results at work, so that the city’s status as a world centre of tourism and leisure can be reinforced.