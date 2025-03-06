Aircraft Lighting Market Positioned for Accelerated Growth with Major Giants Astronics Corporation, Aeroleds

The aircraft lighting market was valued at $2.7 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $6.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2033.

Aircraft Lighting Market - On the basis of light type, the LED segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Aircraft Lighting Market by Interior Lights (Emergency Lights, Specialty Lights, Wash Lights, Reading Lights, and Lavatory Lights), Exterior Lights ( Aircraft Visibility Lights, Pilot Lights, and Specific Purpose Lights), Aircraft Application (Commercial, Business Jets, Military, and Helicopters), and Light Type (LEDs and Fluorescent): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global aircraft lighting industry garnered $1.4 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 (256 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6638 Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesGrowing demand for aircrafts from the civil and military aviation sectors and surge in usage of LED lights in comparison with incandescent lights drive the global aircraft lighting market. However, higher cost of LED lights and growing backlog in the delivery of aircraft restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for lightweight aircraft components creates new opportunities in the coming years.The commercial segment held the lion's share during the forecast periodBased on aircraft application, the commercial segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global aircraft lighting market share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing demand for advanced commercial aircrafts in the airline industry. However, the business jets segment is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to growing demand for business jet due to its advantages such as the reduction in traveling time and cost-effectiveness.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6638 North America to maintain its dominant by 2027Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share, holding for more than one-third of the global aircraft lighting market in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. In addition, North America is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the growing demand for new commercial aircrafts due to surge in passengers traveling across the region.Leading market playersAstronics CorporationAeroledsBruce AerospaceBeadlight LimitedHeads Up TechnologiesCobham PLCMadelec AeroHoneywell International Inc.Whelen AerospaceSafran𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐚 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐬/𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6638 Key offering of the Report:Key driving factors: An in-depth study of the dynamic factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunitiesCurrent market trends & forecasts: A comprehensive study of the the Aircraft Lighting Marketalong with recent market trends and forecasts during the forecast period to help customers make an informed decision and formulate lucrative business strategiesSegmental Analysis: A study of each segment coupled with driving factors and growth rate analysis of every segmentGeographical analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market across several geographical regions that help market players to leverage fruitful market opportunitiesCompetitive landscape: A study of prime market players that are currently leading the Aircraft Lighting Market𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-camera-market-A11099 𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/narcotics-scanner-market 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-window-frame-market-A31492

