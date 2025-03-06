ABC Fitness and Truemed partner to unlock healthcare funds for eligible fitness investments

This collaboration redefines health for ABC Fitness gym and studio members by unlocking HSA and FSA funds, allowing millions of Americans to invest in their health and fitness

Dallas, Texas, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABC Fitness, a global leader in fitness technology solutions, has announced a new partnership with Truemed, a healthcare payment provider that enables eligible Americans to use their Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) funds for qualified medical expenses. This partnership is set to broaden access to root-cause health interventions, making fitness for eligible Americans more financially attainable through ABC Fitness' network of nearly 10,000 gyms and studios in the US.

Through this collaboration, tens of millions of Americans could qualify to have their fitness expenses paid in new ways, leveraging pre-tax dollars from their HSA and FSA accounts. With many Americans having a legitimate medical need to have greater access to health and fitness services, this initiative allows for more of them to prioritize their health without some of the financial barriers.

Khal Rai, President, ABC Fitness said: “Partnering with Truemed allows us to make fitness more accessible to qualifying individuals by removing barriers and leveling the playing field. Now, more gyms and studios in the US can provide a more convenient process for members to qualify to use pre-tax funds for their gym memberships, training programs, and other qualified services—empowering them to take control of their health in a more affordable way.”

ABC Fitness is the largest fitness tech company in the US, supporting fitness businesses across all 50 states, spanning metropolitan, urban, and suburban communities. With this partnership, access to fitness services will be unmatched, enabling more Americans than ever before to visit the gym and invest in their health.

Truemed works by partnering with brands, merchants, and a network of healthcare practitioners to evaluate customers’ eligibility for HSA/FSA use, potentially allowing them to use their pre-tax funds for qualifying gym memberships, fitness programs, and other qualified health-related expenses.

“At Truemed, we believe that being healthy should be accessible and affordable for everyone,” said Justin Mares, Founder, Truemed. “By teaming up with ABC Fitness, we’re making it easier than ever for qualified Americans to use the money they’ve already set aside for health expenses to invest in their fitness. The future of healthcare is proactive, and fitness is a key part of that equation.”

This partnership reinforces ABC Fitness and Truemed’s shared commitment to making healthy living more attainable for all. As the fitness and healthcare industries continue to evolve, this collaboration represents a major step toward integrating health investments into everyday life, ensuring that more Americans can take advantage of the benefits of exercise without financial strain.

To learn more about how this partnership can benefit your gym or fitness business, visit https://www.truemed.com/abc-fitness.

About ABC Fitness

ABC Fitness is the number one technology provider for fitness businesses everywhere. Simplifying club and member management for 40+ years via scalable solutions, ABC Fitness’ innovations transform fitness visions into seamless reality. From personal trainers, boutique studios, and gyms, to international franchise health clubs, ABC Fitness provides the technology and industry insights needed to move your business forward. ABC Fitness currently supports more than 40 million members and 30K+ fitness businesses globally, processing over $12 billion in payments every year. Learn more at abcfitness.com.

About Truemed

Truemed enables HSA/FSA spending on items that can help treat or prevent chronic disease: exercise, supplements, sleep aids, and more. HSA/FSA accounts are a $140 billion pot of funds that qualified Americans can unlock to treat and alleviate chronic conditions that many have. For more information, visit: truemed.com.

