MX Delivers Immediate Results and Deposit Growth for Global Credit Union

Global Credit Union sees a 40x increase in direct deposits added within the first 72 hours after implementation

Lehi, Utah, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MX Technologies, Inc. shared early results of its MX Direct Deposit solution implementation with Global Credit Union. Global is one of the largest credit unions in the U.S. serving more than 750,000 members across the country and around the world.

Just 72 hours after implementing the MX Direct Deposit solution, Global (globalcu.org) rapidly outpaced the number of accounts that have added direct deposit when compared against prior years — driving a deposit growth surge of 40x compared to its previous method.

“At Global, we’re continuously innovating new ways to make financial services more convenient for the members we serve. We know which members will most likely benefit from switching their direct deposit to Global, and this simple Direct Deposit solution from MX allows us to identify and communicate directly with those members. This method is more effective at providing a quick and easy way to move their direct deposit," said Elizabeth Pavlas, Chief Operating Officer at Global Credit Union. "We are pleased with the early results and look forward to seeing more members utilize this feature moving forward."

MX's Direct Deposit solution provides a seamless, embedded application within the credit union’s digital experience to identify deposit attrition, engage customers with personalized offers to encourage direct deposit switching, and drive sustainable revenue growth. By combining intelligent insights from MX with Atomic’s seamless deposit switch capabilities, financial institutions can more easily identify customers who could benefit from an account switch and make it simple for them to take action.

“This unique deposit switching experience brings together intelligent account and transaction data with an intuitive way to update deposits,” said Jordan Wright, co-founder and CEO of Atomic. “We’re excited to see this solution in action, enabling Global’s members to seamlessly set up new direct deposits and banking relationships.”

By implementing the newly launched MX Direct Deposit solution, Global Credit Union can easily identify members with deposits at accounts outside the credit union and deliver targeted messaging through its digital banking experience. The credit union can then guide these members through a seamless direct deposit switching process with MX’s solution, making it simple for them to set up or switch deposits and move their primary banking relationship.

“Without the right tools to identify, target, and convert customers, financial institutions like Global Credit Union risk losing valuable deposits and revenue opportunities to competitors,” said Wes Hummel, Chief Product and Technology Officer at MX. “With our Direct Deposit solution, Global Credit Union can leverage real-time data insights, personalize marketing, and deliver a seamless digital experience to not only retain existing members but also grow the business with new deposits and higher member conversion rates.”

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc. enables financial providers and consumers to do more with financial data. MX provides end-to-end solutions for financial institutions and fintechs to connect to, understand, and act on customers’ financial data. To learn more follow us on X and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com.

About Atomic

Atomic is the market leader in bank account primacy trusted by over 195 financial institutions and fintech firms, including 13 of the industry's largest digital-first neobanks and 6 of the top 10 financial institutions. Atomic serves as the essential bridge between consumer data and financial solutions by allowing unparalleled access to payroll, HRIS systems, and merchants, facilitating a range of financial services including direct deposit switching, income and employment verification, payment method updating and subscription management. For more information, visit https://atomic.financial.

More About Global Credit Union

Global Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative with the mission of enriching lives through world-class financial services. Global was founded in 1948 at the Alaska Air Depot and now serves more than 750,000 members online and more than 70 branches across Washington, Alaska, Idaho, California, and Arizona, as well as branches on three U.S. military installations in Italy. Learn more at globalcu.org.

Jessica Kendall MX Technologies, Inc. 2108596971 jessica.kendall@mx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.