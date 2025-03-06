Coherent CEO Jim Anderson and Other Executives Will Share Industry Insights at OFC 2025

PITTSBURGH, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, announces its executives’ participation in key thought leadership panels at OFC 2025, the premier global event for optical networking and communications.

Coherent Chief Executive Officer Jim Anderson will be a featured panelist on the CEO Panel at the Optica Executive Forum, taking place on Monday, March 31, at the Marriott Marquis San Francisco. He will share his perspectives on the pivotal role that Coherent plays in optical networking and the AI revolution. Additionally, Chief Technology Officer Dr. Julie Eng will address the “Status of Photonic-enabled Modules” at the same event. Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer, will share his insights at one of OFC's most highly attended events: the opening Market Watch panel “The State of the Industry: Now and in 2030”, on Tuesday, April 1.

"OFC continues to be the foremost event for shaping the future of optical networking, and we are proud to contribute to these critical discussions," said Sanjai Parthasarathi. "As the industry navigates rapid advancements in photonics, AI-driven networking, and next-generation connectivity, our leadership team is excited to share insights that drive innovation and support the evolving needs of our customers and partners."

Visit Coherent booth 1519 at OFC 2025 from April 1-3 to learn about emerging technologies and explore the latest innovations in fiber optics, photonics, and networking solutions.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact :

innovations@coherent.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.