Founded by Cybersecurity Researchers and Practitioners, Crogl Launches With Its Breakthrough Knowledge Engine to Combat Cyber Risk and Announces $25 Million in Series A Funding Led by Menlo Ventures

Knowledge Engine Investigates Cybersecurity Alerts With Practical AI That Learns Each Organization’s Unique Processes and Acts With the Collective Intelligence of the Entire Cybersecurity Team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Crogl , the cybersecurity risk management company, launched and released its knowledge engine that empowers enterprises to dramatically scale their security operations while maintaining compliance and reducing operational risk. Early customers include some of the world’s largest organizations who are resolving thousands of daily alerts, freeing up hundreds of hours of SOC analyst time for more strategic initiatives.

Crogl co-founder and CEO Monzy Merza said: "Reducing cyber risk is the highest priority for security teams, and the evidence of risk is buried in thousands of alerts. Filtering alerts is not the answer. Every alert should be analyzed. These alerts are increasing at double-digit rates as organizational complexity and organizational footprints increase. Security teams can't keep up. Crogl is the only product that supports this scenario. Our product acts as an ‘Iron Man suit’ for security analysts, enabling teams to handle all security incidents at unprecedented scale while maintaining the highest standards of investigation and documentation."

Workday VP of Security Engineering Paul Criscuolo said: "An enterprise-managed knowledge engine is a necessity for modern security operations. This self-learning engine can connect diverse data sets and tools. It extends beyond AI SOC use cases to compliance and fraud. Now junior analysts can handle complex security workflows that previously required senior expertise. It's not just about doing more - it's about working smarter and reducing cyber risk."

Organizations, on average, are facing 4500 alerts per day, and an analyst can only investigate eight to 25 with automated security solutions leaving thousands unanalyzed daily.

Crogl founders Monzy Merza (CEO) and David Dorsey (CTO) have decades of experience working on mission-critical security risks and building security products for complex environments while at Sandia National Laboratory, Splunk and Databricks. Time and time again they saw that security teams were unable to keep up with the volume of alerts due to overwhelming data and tool fragmentation. All data stores had different schemas and every security tool required different programming languages and competencies.

Merza and Dorsey saw that every security vendor skips the hard problems of data and process normalization and leaves it to the customer. They concluded that the only effective solution was a knowledge engine that mediates the data sprawl and tool competencies, and went on to found Crogl. Brad Lovering, former Chief Architect at Splunk, former Chief Engineer at Relational AI and former Microsoft Technical Fellow, shared this view so he joined the founding team as Chief Engineer, and the trio built the knowledge engine to combat cybersecurity risk.

Crogl’s knowledge engine continuously learns the operational security processes of an organization and learns the data to investigate alerts with consistent, auditable actions. Unlike traditional security tools, it does not require schema normalization, coding or playbook creation, delivering immediate value by executing thorough investigations and generating detailed documentation while allowing customers to maintain complete data sovereignty.

The engine’s industry-first capabilities include:

Creation of a unified semantic layer of data schemas and execution of use cases across all tools and data

Completely private and customer-managed to support airgapped, on-premises and cloud environments. Crogl is not a SaaS because customers want full control of their risk posture, their alerts and their semantic knowledge

Automated auditable documentation that outlines every action and its purpose to ensure compliance and maintain institutional knowledge



Crogl helps entire organizations stay compliant, collaborate faster and take action using institutional knowledge:

CISOs: helps them improve cyber resilience and reduce operational risk without adding costs or headcount

Security engineers: transforms their focus to risk reduction instead of wasting time normalizing security data across tools and use cases

Security analysts, threat hunters and incident responders: helps them identify and mitigate advanced threats while maintaining high investigation standards



Crogl Raises $25 Million in Series A Funding, Bringing the Total Raised to $30 Million

Today Crogl also announced that it raised $25 million in Series A funding led by Menlo Ventures' Tim Tully who joined the board. Tola Capital's Sheila Gulati led the $5 million seed round. The company plans to use the new funding to continue to advance its knowledge engine for security operations.



"Crogl has assembled a world-class team of veteran AI and security leaders," said Tim Tully, Partner at Menlo Ventures. "Having lived these challenges firsthand, they know that today’s most challenging security threats—talent shortages and overwhelming alert volumes—demand a fundamentally different approach. Crogl’s knowledge engine is a true force multiplier—an AI system that doesn’t just automate, but learns, adapts and operates with the collective intelligence of an entire SOC. We believe this is the future of security operations."

About Crogl

Crogl is revolutionizing cybersecurity risk management with its knowledge engine that empowers organizations to handle security operations at scale while maintaining the highest standards of investigation and compliance. The company is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico and backed by Menlo Ventures and Tola Capital. For more information, go to: https://www.crogl.com.

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1-650-814-4560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/310084f5-e947-4937-8519-4534e63db83a

Crogl Knowledge Engine Enterprises Can Now Dramatically Scale Their Security Operations While Maintaining Compliance and Reducing Operational Risk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.