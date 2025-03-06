Blaqclouds, Inc. Appoints Kevin Sharpton as Director of Sales

ROBESONIA, Pa., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leading innovator in blockchain technology and decentralized finance, is pleased to announce Kevin Sharpton's appointment as Director of Sales, effective March 7, 2025.

With over 15 years of entrepreneurial and sales leadership experience, Sharpton has built a reputation for driving business growth, optimizing operational efficiency, and leading high-performing teams. His expertise in strategic planning, sales management, and business development makes him an invaluable asset to Blaqclouds as the company continues to expand its reach in the blockchain and fintech industries.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Sharpton to the Blaqclouds leadership team,” said Shannon Hill, President of Blaqclouds, Inc. “His extensive experience in sales strategy and market expansion will be instrumental in strengthening our partnerships and increasing adoption of our blockchain solutions.”

Sharpton’s focus at Blaqclouds will be on enhancing sales operations, developing key client relationships, and executing growth-oriented sales strategies. His proven ability to scale businesses and foster long-term partnerships aligns perfectly with Blaqclouds’ mission to deliver cutting-edge blockchain solutions to global markets. He will be coordinating his efforts with Nicholas Stover, the Chief Marketing Officer of Blaqclouds.

“I am excited to join Blaqclouds at such a pivotal moment in its growth,” said Kevin Sharpton, Director of Sales at Blaqclouds, Inc. “With the company’s expanding ecosystem and innovative blockchain solutions, I look forward to driving sales initiatives that strengthen our market presence and deliver value to our partners and users.”

For more information about Blaqclouds, Inc. and its growing blockchain ecosystem, visit https://www.blaqclouds.io.

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds, Inc. is at the forefront of blockchain innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions that integrate security, scalability, and user-centric design. From pioneering fintech platforms to advancing blockchain applications, Blaqclouds is committed to creating value and transforming industries worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Blaqclouds, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Blaqclouds, Inc.

theAlley.io

Email: hello@blaqclouds.io

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website: www.blaqclouds.io

