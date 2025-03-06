Global Shift in Governmental Policies Incentivizing U.S. Manufacturing for Drone Manufacturers

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - From the perspective of U.S. competitiveness and security, incentivizing U.S. leadership in the drone industry ― the focal point of a new era of aviation ― represents a strategic imperative in a market long characterized by state-subsidized companies based in China. AUVSI, an industry insider reported: “that it believes it is essential to advance security and competitiveness in a thoughtful way that respects existing investments while building toward a more secure, sustainable future that puts U.S. interests ― including security, the economy, and overarching values ― first. U.S. drone manufacturers and their component supply chain have struggled to compete against foreign subsidized competition, which hinders the availability of American-made UAS on the market and impedes workforce growth and investment. Accordingly, the U.S. government must foster a more competitive and fair playing field for U.S.-based drone manufacturers. AUVSI is advocating for specific proposals that would generate demand for U.S.-made drones and supply-side measures that level the playing field for U.S. drone and component manufacturers against subsidized competition and dumping practices.” Active Companies in the drone industry today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO).

AUVSI continued: “Bolstering new drone manufacturing capabilities and the associated workforce will require infrastructure and capital expenditures. Providing tax incentives and other mechanisms to spur that spending would accelerate growth and development that would have otherwise been delayed or denied. Manufacturer tax credits for the production and sale of certain UAS equipment and components produced and sold in the U.S. would benefit the industry and its competitiveness and would decrease reliance on subsidized, foreign drones. This has worked in other industries. According to the Financial Times, U.S. manufacturing commitments doubled ― to more than $200 billion, creating 82,000 jobs ― based on the success of tax incentive programs for other industries, including solar panels, semiconductors, electric vehicles, and other clean technologies. In taking action to level the playing field and promote competition, the U.S. government should coordinate activities with allied and partner nations to create a stronger, more secure supply chain.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) ZenaDrone Benefits from New Chinese Tariffs Also Helping its Commercial and Defense Customer Markets - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces an update on its US-based ZenaDrone subsidiary’s Arizona and Taiwan manufacturing supply chain strategy in light of the current economic changes and tariffs announced by the current US Administration. ZenaDrone will continue to source and manufacture drone cameras, sensors and other related components at its Taiwan-based Spider Vision Sensors company to reduce its supply chain risk and ensure NDAA-compliant parts for its US Defense-destined drone products, which will be manufactured in Arizona. The company also benefits from recent announcements doubling tariffs on Chinese imports including drones and parts from 10% to 20% which will negatively impact many US drone companies and customers given the drone industry dominance of China.

“The current administration’s focus on strengthening US manufacturing and reducing reliance on Chinese drone imports is a game-changer for American companies like ours. With increased tariffs on Chinese drones and components, and new incentives for domestic production, we are well-positioned to expand our operations to manufacture in Arizona, also creating more high-quality American jobs. Since we’ve already initiated sourcing of our component parts from Taiwan instead of China, we can avoid supply chain disruptions while benefiting from potential US manufacturing tax breaks. We believe this makes our drones more competitive for both government and commercial markets,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

“This also puts us ahead of domestic competitors who may be facing challenges with supply chain instability and less access to cutting-edge technologies. By leveraging Taiwan's capabilities and our focus on security and compliance, we're poised to meet increasing defense demand while minimizing operational risks,” added Dr. Passley.

The Spider Vision Sensors Taiwan office opened in November 2024 to manufacture drone cameras, sensors, electronics, and components, including LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), thermal, infrared, and multi-spectral sensors, and circuit boards to incorporate into ZenaDrone’s finished products. Having in-house manufactured sensors and components will enable ZenaDrone to maintain a steady supply to fulfill customer drone order needs at its Sharjah, UAE manufacturing facilities as well as its future Arizona-based drone manufacturing facilities for US military-destined “Made in America” drones.

Taiwan was selected due to its size and skills as an electronics hub, and the availability of low-cost alternative components versus those from China. Spider Vision Sensors will ensure ZenaDrone’s products and supply chain are compliant with the US NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) requirements necessary to do business with the US Military. This along with the Green UAS (Uncrewed Arial System) and the Blue UAS are important certifications ensuring cybersecurity and country of origin compliance for drone companies which the company has stated it plans to achieve. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), the world’s leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, recently announced a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (“JAC Motors”) and Hefei Guoxian Holdings Co., Ltd. (“Guoxian Holdings”). Under this agreement, cooperation will focus on establishing a joint venture in Hefei to invest in the construction of a state-of-the-art manufacturing base for low-altitude aircraft. The facility will integrate advanced technology, standardization, and automation to produce intelligent and pilotless electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft ("eVTOL").

The strategic cooperation signing ceremony was attended by key officials including Fei Yuan, Standing Committee Member of Hefei Municipal Committee and Vice Mayor of Hefei; Xingchu Xiang, Chairman, and General Manager of JAC Motors; Xingke Yin, Vice General Manager of JAC Motors; Huazhi Hu, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of EHang; and Zhao Wang, Chief Operating Officer of EHang. They were joined by other distinguished guests in witnessing the signing of the strategic cooperation agreement, marking a new milestone in the high-quality development of China’s low-altitude economy ecosystem.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) recently reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended January 25, 2025. Third Quarter Highlights Were:

Record funded backlog of $763.5 million as of January 25, 2025

Third quarter revenue of $167.6 million down 10% year-over-year

Third quarter net loss of $(1.8) million and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $21.8 million

"We faced a number of short-term challenges in the third quarter, including the unprecedented high winds and fires in Southern California, which impacted our ability to meet our goals," said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Nevertheless, we made significant progress towards executing our long-term growth strategy and building resiliency for the future.”

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) and RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., recently announced an approximate 50/50 partnership for the establishment of a U.S.-based merchant supplier of solid rocket motors (SRMs) and other energetics. The new joint venture, named Prometheus Energetics (“Prometheus”), is set to be headquartered on an approximate 500-acre site near the United States Navy and Army facility in Crane, Indiana.

Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos Defense, said, “We believe Prometheus, once up and running at full rate production, will be a step function catalyst in value creation for Kratos’ stakeholders and the U.S. defense industrial base, similar to Kratos’ recent MACH-TB contract award—the largest single-award contract in Kratos history. Like other major Kratos investments such as Oriole, Zeus, and Erinyes, Prometheus responds to a critical need to strengthen the U.S. Industrial Base and will also provide tens of thousands of SRMs and casted warheads supporting both America’s most reliable partner in the Middle East and United States national security related demand from a true SRM and energetics merchant supplier.”

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) recently announced that it has successfully achieved regulatory compliance with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its SafeAir systems. This milestone marks a step forward for the company, solidifying its position as a trusted provider of safety solutions in the rapidly expanding drone market.

ParaZero secured EASA compliance for its SafeAir systems. The Company announced last week that its system is integrated with the DJI Matrice 350, DJI Mavic 3T, and DJI Mavic 3E, and has successfully achieved CE Class C5 compliance. This achievement marks a significant advancement in drone safety and regulatory readiness, particularly within the European market.

The CE Class C5 certification is crucial for compliance with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) regulations, especially for operators navigating the complex Specific Operations Risk Assessment (SORA) process. By meeting these stringent requirements, ParaZero’s SafeAir systems simplify the regulatory pathway for drone operators, enabling them to conduct missions in an urban environment, with greater confidence, efficiency, and safety.

