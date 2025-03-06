ISS North America Appoints Emily Watkins as Vice President of Sales, Western U.S. Division

Veteran CRE leader with nearly 30 years of work in growth and innovation joins workplace experience and facility management giant

SAN DIEGO, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISS, a global leader in workplace experience and facility management and one of the largest employers in the world with 320,000 employees, has appointed industry veteran Emily Watkins as Vice President of Sales, West Division for ISS North America. This strategic hire comes on the heels of several senior leadership appointments over the last few months and reinforces the commitment of ISS to continuing to grow its curated, client-centric facility management and food service offerings in the Western U.S. region and North American market more broadly.

In this newly created role, Watkins will work alongside recently appointed President of the West Division, Craig Honig. She will drive client engagement and growth and bring curated facility management and workplace solutions with an elevated, hospitality-focused approach to clients across the Western U.S.

Based in San Diego, CA, Watkins brings a wealth of experience in integrated facility management to ISS’ clients from previous roles at commercial real estate industry leaders such as JLL and Unispace. Watkins joins ISS from global flexible workplace company, The Instant Group, where she served as the Chief Client Officer, Americas. In this role, she secured, retained and grew client relationships through leading the new business development and account management initiatives to achieve company growth goals. Previously, she served as Senior Principal and Global Head of Enterprise at Unispace and Executive Managing Director of JLL Flex, developing a new suite of products to deliver advisory and workplace services to support flexible office needs across occupier and investor portfolios. Prior to those roles, Emily held leadership roles within corporate real estate, facilities and construction at Charlotte Russe and Gap Inc.

Craig Honig, President, West Division, ISS North America noted, “Emily has been on the forefront of the evolving workplace for more than a decade. She understands the modern worker and recognizes that what passed as an acceptable building experience five or ten years ago doesn’t cut it anymore. With a fresh, dynamic perspective and hospitality-focused approach, Emily is well-positioned to help us drive growth and client excellence in the Western U.S. region.”

“I am excited to work closely with our placemakers to create memorable, hospitality-centric workplace experiences that bring unexpected joy to everyday interactions. Workplaces should be supportive environments that welcome employees and encourage their success. I’m looking forward to helping clients solve their unique challenges and collaborate to develop curated solutions that engage and empower their people and businesses to exceed their goals,” Watkins said.

About ISS

ISS is a global provider of curated facility management, workplace and food service offerings that make everyday experiences extraordinary. In partnership with clients, our 320,000 global team members or “placemakers” achieve this through unique, chef-crafted meals, elevated cleaning services, front and back-office services and more. We minimize impact on the environment and maximize care for our communities through adherence to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and commitments to reducing food waste and easing food insecurity. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, laboratories and other locations. We reported Group revenue of $11.6 billion USD in 2024. For more information, visit ISS’ North America website.

