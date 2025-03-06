John Snow Labs Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup and Program for the Fifth Annual Healthcare NLP Summit

Registration is Now Open for the Free, Virtual, Two-Day Conference Covering Real-World Use Cases and Healthcare AI Governance

LEWES, Del., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, today announced the keynote speaker lineup and program for the Healthcare NLP Summit, taking place April 2-3 online. Now in its fifth year, the event remains the world’s largest gathering for the applied artificial intelligence (AI), Generative AI, and Natural Language Processing (NLP) community in healthcare and life science. This year will focus on learnings from real-world use cases of generative AI in healthcare, as well as tools and best practices for AI governance.

With more than 30 expert sessions, the program will highlight large language models (LLMs) and NLP best practices, opportunities, challenges, and the latest open-source libraries, models, and tools in healthcare and life sciences. Day one topics include healthcare-specific frontier LLMs, reasoning LLMs, and visual LLMs with applications ranging from patient engagement and adverse event detection, to clinical coding and data abstraction. Day two is centered on building safe and trustworthy AI solutions, with case studies and tools covering agentic AI, automated bias testing, audio deepfake detection, and more.

This year’s keynote speakers include:

David Talby, Veysel Kocaman, and Dia Trambitas, John Snow Labs

Krishnaram Kenthapadi, Oracle Health AI

Yishay Carmiel, Meaning

Andreas Steiner, Google DeepMind

Michael Ash, FunctionalMind

Vickie Reyes, Guideline Central

Shreya Rajpal, Guardrails AI

Sahar Kazemzadeh, Google Research

Chris Markson, Cigna Evernorth



“With another year of generative AI under our belts, we’re seeing more exciting use cases and advances in the field, delivering real value and ROI,” said David Talby, CEO, John Snow Labs. “We’re also seeing higher complexity of systems, moving away from simple prompt engineering and RAG implementations to using healthcare-specific LLMs, agentic AI, and built-in AI governance to tackle the complexities of healthcare. This summit will continue to serve the community by being a forum for practitioners to share what they’ve learned.”

