Soda Health partners with Southeastern Grocers to deliver smarter health and nutrition benefits to neighbors across Southeast

The partnership enables Medicaid, Medicare and other health insurance members to redeem benefits for healthy food and everyday health care items at Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie

BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soda Health, in partnership with Southeastern Grocers, LLC (SEG) – parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores – today announces a new way for Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and participating employer program recipients to access personalized benefits that cover the cost of food and over-the-counter (OTC) medications at their neighborhood Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores.

Shoppers now will be able to purchase items using the &more Smart Benefits cards provided by their Medicare Advantage, Medicaid or employer benefit plan. The &more program is personalized for each member and features real-time SKU-level restrictions, allowing only the purchase of products and services approved by their insurance plan to support a healthy lifestyle. With the rising cost of groceries and personal care goods, Soda Health and SEG are helping customers get more value out of every dollar they spend.

The Smart Benefits platform, powered by Soda Health, connects members to essential resources for healthier living by addressing social determinants of health. SEG operates stores across five southeastern states and selected Soda Health as a partner because of its rapid growth, exceptional member experience and innovative ability to dynamically deliver personalized benefits. The grocer’s stores serve millions of Medicare Advantage members and Medicaid beneficiaries, offering access to high-quality, affordable produce, foods and healthcare products.

The &more Smart Benefits platform is funded by insurance plans and simplifies access to benefits for nutritious foods and quality healthcare services. Through the Smart Benefits program, members may also use their benefits for products and services including dental, vision, hearing, rent, utilities, transportation and other supplemental benefits offered by their plans. Additionally, the platform provides personalized health prompts to encourage members to get the most out of their benefits.

“I grew up in the South shopping at Winn-Dixie, and we are so pleased to partner with these best-in-class retailers to deliver a whole-health approach to care,” said Robby Knight, CEO and co-founder of Soda Health. “Together, we are setting a new standard for localized, personalized, comprehensive health care to customers at the stores they shop every week of the year.”

For more information about Soda Health, please visit www.sodahealth.com.

About Soda Health

Soda Health is reducing health inequity across the healthcare industry through its unique Smart Benefits technology platform. Smart Benefits connect people to products and services they need, when they need them, so they can live healthier lives. Soda Health partners nationwide with health plans and retailers to deliver expansive benefits for essentials such as healthy foods, OTC medications, or transportation. Beyond facilitating transactions, Soda Health understands each individual’s needs and connects people to the resources they need to live healthier lives.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, LLC (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

