Associa Named Finalist for 2025 D CEO Commercial Real Estate Awards

DALLAS, Texas, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s leading community management firm, is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist in the Best Deals category for the 2025 D CEO Commercial Real Estate Awards. This marks the first time Associa has been recognized in this prestigious awards program, which honors the most significant projects, transactions, and industry leaders shaping the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Now in its 14th year, the D CEO Commercial Real Estate Awards celebrate excellence across various facets of the commercial real estate industry, from transformative developments to groundbreaking transactions. The 2025 finalists will be featured in the April issue of D CEO magazine, and winners will be revealed at an exclusive awards event attended by top executives and professionals from across the region.

Associa’s nomination highlights its success in securing new commercial spaces for the company’s headquarters relocation, a significant milestone made possible through the expertise and dedication of its real estate team. Their strategic efforts, combined with the support of valued partners at the City of Richardson, have played a crucial role in ensuring the company’s continued expansion and operational excellence.

"Being named a finalist in the Best Deals category is an incredible honor and a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team," said Clint Wallis, Vice President of Real Estate, Associa. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to securing and developing strategic spaces that support our growth and enhance the communities we serve."

As Associa continues to grow, this recognition underscores the company’s leadership in real estate strategy and development. The organization looks forward to celebrating this achievement alongside its industry peers at the upcoming awards event in March.

