Professor Shimon Rachmilevitch, head of the Goldman Sonnenfeldt School of Sustainable Development and Climate Change at Ben-Gurion University, and Maryna Ovtsynova, President of the ALLATRA IPM, along with Kamilla Marchenko, President of ALLATRA ISRAEL CLIMATE SOLUTIONS Maryna Ovtsynova, President of the ALLATRA International Public Movement, along with Kamilla Marchenko, President of ALLATRA ISRAEL CLIMATE SOLUTIONS, place stones as a sign of respect on the grave of David Ben Gurion

BEER SHEVA, ISRAEL, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maryna Ovtsynova, President of the ALLATRA International Public Movement, along with Kamilla Marchenko, President of ALLATRA ISRAEL CLIMATE SOLUTIONS, and Anna Kotlyar, ALLATRA Israel participant, met with Professor Shimon Rachmilevitch, head of the Goldman Sonnenfeldt School of Sustainable Development and Climate Change at Ben-Gurion University.Professor Rachmilevitch presented the school's unique interfaculty organization, designed to integrate diverse fields for climate change resilience. He emphasized that addressing complex challenges requires an interdisciplinary approach drawing from past and present experiences. The professor expressed hope that Ben-Gurion University will become a leading institution for sustainable development and climate change research in Israel.During the meeting, Maryna Ovtsynova, ALLATRA IPM president, presented a scientific report published on the ALLATRA platform titled " ON THE THREAT OF A MAGMA PLUME ERUPTION IN SIBERIA AND STRATEGIES FOR ADDRESSING THE ISSUE." Ms. Ovtsynova also disclosed alarming details about the systematic persecution of former ALLATRA movement volunteers by FSB agents in Russia, which began after sharing critical information about the Siberian magmatic plume and presenting the scientific research and findings with responsible authorities.Professor Rachmilevitch showed significant concern about the presented information and immediately introduced Ms. Ovtsynova to colleagues at the research institute. The subsequent discussion, lasting several hours, explored topics including the abnormal heating of Siberia and unusual heat patterns in Israel.The meeting concluded on a collaborative note, with both parties agreeing to continue their research partnership and explore future joint projects that could contribute to global understanding of climate change dynamics.The meeting ended with a decision to continue cooperation in future projects, reflecting a mutual commitment to advancing scientific dialogue and collaborative research across international boundaries.After meeting Maryna Ovtsynova, President of the ALLATRA International Public Movement, along with Kamilla Marchenko, President of ALLATRA ISRAEL CLIMATE SOLUTIONS, and Anna Kotlyar, ALLATRA Israel participant, place stones as a sign of respect on the grave of David Ben Gurion, while visiting Goldman Sonnenfeldt School of Sustainable Development and Climate Change at Ben-Gurion University.

