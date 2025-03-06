Onpoint Joins Veradigm (formerly Allscripts) Marketplace to Deliver AI-Powered Clinical Workflow Automation

Onpoint Healthcare Parnters

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onpoint Healthcare Partners, a leader in AI-driven healthcare solutions, today announced its integration with Veradigm (formerly Allscripts) through the company’s Marketplace program. As part of the Veradigm Marketplace, Onpoint’s End-to-End Iris Platform, which leverages agentic AI through Iris Medical Agents to optimize clinical workflows, documentation, and care continuity, is now available to healthcare providers using Veradigm EHR systems.

“Partnering with Veradigm strengthens our ability to provide seamless, AI-driven workflow automation to healthcare providers and care teams who are managing increasing administrative demands,” said Jim Boswell, CEO of Onpoint Healthcare Partners. “By integrating our solutions with Veradigm, we are empowering clinicians to reclaim time, enhance care quality, and drive efficiency across their organizations.”

Transforming Healthcare with AI-Powered Solutions

The integration of Onpoint’s Iris platform into the Veradigm Marketplace enables healthcare organizations to leverage AI-powered automation in critical areas, including:

- ChartFlow: AI-Powered Charting – A comprehensive charting solution that goes beyond clinical documentation of a single visit to also include chart preparation, medication and problem list reconciliation, and inbox triage across the patient journey. This holistic approach is key to reducing provider and care team burnout while maximizing ROI.

- CodeFlow: Optimized Coding & Compliance – A full suite of coding solutions that enhances documentation and coding accuracy, ensuring compliance with evolving regulations, minimizing claim denials, and accelerating reimbursements.

- CareFlow: Longitudinal Patient-Centered Management – Solution set that supports providers and care teams in focusing on patient care through the management of essential tasks such as HCC risk adjustment and care gap closure, ensuring care continuity and reducing cognitive overload.

- NetworkFlow: Intelligent Coordination of Care – Facilitates seamless care coordination with real-time, actionable insights, enhancing collaboration across providers and care teams for referrals, prior authorization, and more.

“Onpoint’s AI-powered workflow solutions are a natural fit for Veradigm’s Marketplace, bringing a new level of automation and efficiency to healthcare organizations,” said Tom Langan, Interim CEO of Veradigm. “By reducing the administrative strain on providers, Onpoint’s solutions help clinicians focus more on patient care and less on paperwork.”

About Veradigm (formerly Allscripts)

Veradigm is a leading provider of EHR and healthcare analytics solutions, enabling healthcare organizations to enhance operational efficiency, optimize revenue cycle management, and improve patient engagement. Through the Veradigm Marketplace, healthcare providers gain access to integrated, innovative solutions that enhance existing workflows and drive improved clinical and financial outcomes. Learn more at www.veradigm.com.

About Onpoint Healthcare Partners

Founded in 2019, Onpoint Healthcare Partners is a tech-enabled services company focused on optimizing efficiency and quality to power healthier healthcare organizations. Through its Iris Platform, Onpoint deploys AI, Medical Agents, and clinical expertise to streamline workflows, reduce provider and care team burnout, and improve the overall health of the organization - clinically, operationally, and financially.

For more information, visit https://www.onpointhealthcarepartners.com.

