Aeroflow Health Announces New, Expanded Fulfillment Center to Service 1.4 Million Patients Annually with Medical Equipment & Products

ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Aeroflow Health , a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, announced the opening of its new warehouse, the Aeroflow Fulfillment Center. The new 51,000 square foot space will allow Aeroflow to fill more than 3 million orders in 2025 for patients across the country. The opening of the expanded warehouse space has also coincided with a new employee milestone, as Aeroflow Health reaches its 1,000th team member hired.

Patients across the country have turned to Aeroflow Health to utilize its technology to access insurance-covered, reliable medical products and services with ease. With each of Aeroflow’s product solutions, from breast pumps to incontinence care, glucose monitoring devices, and sleep apnea machines, Aeroflow simplifies the process for patients in need of these medical devices. Aeroflow’s system displays only the products and services a patient is covered for by insurance, and provides direct communication with its customer care team along the way. This approach to personalized care and convenience allows Aeroflow to work with more than 1.4 million patients annually.

“The decision to double-down on our self-distribution capabilities and invest in automation for efficiency is part of our commitment to develop a best-in-class fulfillment center that provides faster order processing times on the critical products our patients need,” said Casey Hite, CEO of Aeroflow Health. “Our team is known for delivering positive patient experiences, and the new warehouse further ensures we can build on that reputation with personalized care that emphasizes open communication, quality product choices, and timely deliveries of critical products.”

The Aeroflow Fulfillment Center in Asheville will be the primary site for continuous investments in advanced supply chain technologies designed to support Aeroflow's long-term growth outlook. With the planned technology and process enhancements, Aeroflow expects capacity at this site to grow by more than 30% over the next two years. Aeroflow’s new warehouse space is another commitment to its focus on providing quality at scale. As the healthcare industry continues to consolidate and trend towards outsourcing, Aeroflow is taking a hands-on approach to the fulfillment of the products it provides to maintain quality and the patient experience.

“One of our goals for Aeroflow is to become the employer of choice for supply chain talent. As we invest for growth, we're adding new leaders and skillsets to an already-strong team, and we're glad to see how well great talent thrives in the incredible company culture Aeroflow Health has established,” said Sean Riley, Vice President of Supply Chain. “We’ve prioritized specialized talent for inventory, analytics, and operations in order to amplify our positive reputation with patients who look to Aeroflow for their needed medical devices and supplies each month. We look forward to continuing to create a positive team experience that’s built on safety, communication, recognition and continuous development.”

The warehouse will host an open house on Thursday, March 6, 2025 for its employees, partners and local community members. To learn more about Aeroflow Health, visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .

About Aeroflow Health:

Aeroflow Health is a leading provider of durable medical equipment and health services, headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina. Committed to improving quality of life through innovative solutions, Aeroflow Health partners with healthcare providers and communities to offer comprehensive medical equipment and supplies, ensuring patients receive the care they need when they need it most. For additional information, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .

