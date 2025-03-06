AvidXchange to Participate in Wolfe FinTech Forum 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the Wolfe FinTech Forum 2025 in New York, NY on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 8:10 AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the AvidXchange investor relations website at https://ir.avidxchange.com/ . A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,500 businesses and it has made payments to more than 1,350,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

Investor Contact:

Subhaash Kumar

skumar1@avidxchange.com

813-760-2309

