Liberty Defense Selects Aluma for a Strategic Partnership to achieve SAFETY Act for the HEXWAVE™

Aluma has initiated the project to achieve SAFETY Act for Liberty Defense and HEXWAVE™ for the US Urban Security market

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (“Liberty” or the “Company”) ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FSE: E30), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce it has started their SAFETY Act (Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act) application through their strategic partner Aluma.

As part of the agreement Aluma and Liberty Defense will work together to achieve SAFETY Act for the HEXWAVE walkthrough people screening system, which uses AI and machine learning to seamlessly detect weapons and other threats in real-time.

“We are excited to partner with Liberty Defense to help achieve the SAFETY Act for the HEXWAVE™ for the urban security market,” said Akmal Ali, President, and CEO of Aluma. “Our team has assisted other live venue operators (Live Nation), Original Equipment Manufacturers (VOTI), Service Providers (Prevent Advisors), Airport Authorities (Port Authority of New York and New Jersey) and Sports Franchises (Philadelphia Phillies) in the past to achieve this designation.”

The SAFETY Act is a U.S. federal law designed to encourage the development and deployment of innovative security technologies by providing liability protections to companies in the event of a terrorist attack. Administered by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the SAFETY Act certification process validates the effectiveness of security solutions and ensures they meet rigorous performance standards.

"We're excited to partner with Aluma, a respected leader in the U.S. security industry. Our shared vision for next-generation technologies, particularly in detection, aligns perfectly as we work together to enhance security,” said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. “We are seeing an increased level of demand for the HEXWAVE and Safety Act is an important part of our product roadmap as a US manufacturer.”

On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bill Frain

CEO & Director

Learn more about the SAFETY Act here.

For updates and news, please visit the LibertyDefense.com to subscribe to email alerts or follow Liberty Defense on our social channels.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FRANKFURT: LD2A) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty’s HEXWAVE system uses millimeter wave, advanced 3D imaging, and AI technologies that have been secured under exclusive license and developed proprietarily to automatically detect all types of concealed metallic and non-metallic weapons and other prohibited items. Liberty is also developing the next generation of aviation passenger screening with the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions.

About Aluma

Based in Washington D.C., Aluma is a risk management and security consulting firm that specializes in the SAFETY Act program administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Aluma works with private and public sector clients by drawing on their experience and establishing a detailed project plan to identify and address challenges facing their clients’ enterprises.

With over 15 years of national security and counterterrorism experience, Aluma understands that one size does not fill all; companies need a bespoke and customized solution that considers their industry and challenges. Their proprietary roadmap process drives a reliable and clear path towards success. Aluma works collaboratively with their clients to develop effective security programs that leverage breakthrough technologies and incorporate industry standards to ultimately reduce their clients’ risk exposure.

For further information about Liberty, please contact:

Jay Adelaar

Senior Vice President of Capital Markets, Liberty Defense

604-809-2500

jay@libertydefense.com

For further sales information, please contact:

Ian McNaughton

Senior Director Business development

613-292-3669

imcnaughton@libertydefense.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words “estimate”, “project”, “belief”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan”, “predict”, “may” or “should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty’s forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.