Two Nord Security products integrated with ConnectWise through the Invent program

Companies celebrate certified integration

NEW YORK, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nord Security , a provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, announces that its product NordLayer , a toggle-ready network security platform for business, has successfully integrated with ConnectWise , the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, completing all necessary security certifications. NordLayer is Nord Security's second product to integrate with ConnectWise fully — the first product, NordPass , a next-generation password manager, was integrated in early 2024.

This collaboration through the ConnectWise Invent program will integrate NordLayer license usage reports to offer MSPs hassle-free organization billing as it has done with NordPass. The integration allows MSPs to:

Import and map the companies already in ConnectWise PSA to NordLayer and NordPass.

Automatically synchronize monthly subscription usage data for each mapped company with ConnectWise PSA agreements.

Streamline billing and invoicing processes by reconciling them with real-time usage data, eliminating the need for manual data entry.

The ConnectWise Invent program is a robust and secure integration program for third-party software providers seeking to merge their solutions with groundbreaking software from ConnectWise. The program strives to support managed service providers (MSPs) globally in growing their businesses by harnessing the power of innovative technologies and by fostering mutual productivity, including Tier 1 integration support from ConnectWise. To directly integrate with ConnectWise APIs and platform through the Invent program, integrators must pass an independent security review that ensures their integration is safe and secure.

With this integration, Nord Security demonstrates its commitment to ensuring a seamless and efficient experience. Now, partners can more easily onboard new organizations to NordLayer and NordPass by syncing them from ConnectWise PSA.

“We're excited to have Nord Security join our certified integration program, ConnectWise Invent,” said Chris Timms, EVP of Ecosystems at ConnectWise. “We anticipate positive impacts on our partners' businesses from these two certified integrations and look forward to future integrations from this collaboration.”

"From the beginning, our focus has been on small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), which naturally positions us to prioritize MSPs as key partners. We are dedicated to delivering convenient solutions that simplify and enhance the daily operations of our partners," says Justas Morkunas, chief commercial officer for B2B at Nord Security. "ConnectWise is a trusted tool for so many MSPs, and integrating it with Nord Security Business Suite means a smoother and more efficient experience. This partnership further reinforces Nord Security's commitment to empowering MSPs with seamless and efficient tools to secure businesses."

For more information on NordLayer and NordPass visit https://marketplace.connectwise.com/vendors/nord-security/nordlayer/ and https://marketplace.connectwise.com/nordpass .

About ConnectWise Invent (Certified Integrations Program)

The ConnectWise Invent program offers vendors the opportunity to collaborate with the ConnectWise API team to scope, develop, secure, and certify their integrations, providing MSPs with peace of mind and full integration support. To learn more and to enroll in the Invent program as a third-party integrator, contact Invent@ConnectWise.com.

This application uses the ConnectWise API but is not a ConnectWise product or service and is licensed separately from ConnectWise products and services. The term 'ConnectWise' is a trademark of ConnectWise, LLC.

About Nord Security

Nord Security is home to advanced cybersecurity solutions that share the Nord brand and values, including the world’s most advanced VPN service NordVPN , the next-generation password manager NordPass , the file encryption tool NordLocker , threat exposure management platform NordStellar , the toggle-ready network security platform for business NordLayer , an all-around identity theft protection service NordProtect and Saily , an eSIM service. Established in 2012, Nord Security’s products are now acknowledged by the most influential tech sites and IT security specialists. More information: nordsecurity.com .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform— Asio ™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com .

Contact:

skirmante@nordsec.com

