March 6, 2025

Biodexa Announces Appointment of Precision for Medicine LLC as CRO for European Component of Phase 3 Study of eRapa in FAP

Biodexa is finalizing plans to initiate an international Phase 3 registrational

study of eRapa in Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) next quarter

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (“Biodexa” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BDRX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of innovative products for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Precision for Medicine, LLC (“Precision”) as the clinical research organization (“CRO”) to conduct the European component of the upcoming registrational Phase 3 study of eRapa in FAP. The U.S. component of the study will be conducted by LumaBridge, based in San Antonio, Texas.

The planned registrational Phase 3 study of eRapa in FAP will be a double-blind placebo-controlled trial in 168 patients, randomized 2:1 drug / placebo. It is expected the study will be conducted in approximately 30 clinical sites across the US and Europe.

Focused on rare diseases, Precision was formed with a mission to accelerate the pathway for complex drug development. With over 20 years of experience, Precision’s reputation is founded on its high-calibre, therapeutically specialized staff, experienced scientists and physicians, advanced specialty laboratories, and problem-solving capabilities. Precision has conducted 333 clinical trials in rare diseases and employs over 700 team members in Europe across 11 locations.

About eRapa

eRapa is a proprietary oral tablet formulation of rapamycin, also known as sirolimus. Rapamycin is an mTOR ( m ammalian T arget O f R apamycin) inhibitor. mTOR has been shown to have a significant role in the signalling pathway that regulates cellular metabolism, growth and proliferation and is activated during tumorgenesis3. Importantly, mTOR has been shown to be over-expressed in FAP polyps – thereby underscoring the rationale for using a potent and safe mTOR inhibitor like eRapa to treat FAP. Rapamycin is approved in the US for organ rejection in renal transplantation as Rapamune®(Pfizer). Through the use of nanotechnology and pH sensitive polymers, eRapa is designed to address the poor bioavailability, variable pharmacokinetics and toxicity generally associated with the currently available forms of rapamycin. Compelling six month data from a Phase 2 study of eRapa in FAP were presented at Digestive Disease Week in April 2024 and 12 month data were presented at InSIGHT, Barcelona in June 2024.

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (listed on NASDAQ: BDRX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of innovative products for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead development programs include eRapa, under development for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Non-Muscle Invasive Blader Cancer; tolimidone, under development for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and MTX110, which is being studied in aggressive rare/orphan brain cancer indications.

Tolimidone is an orally delivered, potent and selective inhibitor of Lyn kinase. Lyn is a member of the Src family of protein tyrosine kinases, which is mainly expressed in hematopoietic cells, in neural tissues, liver, and adipose tissue. Tolimidone demonstrates glycaemic control via insulin sensitization in animal models of diabetes and has the potential to become a first in class blood glucose modulating agent.

MTX110 is a solubilized formulation of the histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor, panobinostat. This proprietary formulation enables delivery of the product via convection-enhanced delivery (CED) at chemotherapeutic doses directly to the site of the tumor, by-passing the blood-brain barrier and potentially avoiding systemic toxicity.

Biodexa is supported by three proprietary drug delivery technologies focused on improving the bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines. Biodexa’s headquarters and R&D facility is in Cardiff, UK. For more information visit www.biodexapharma.com.

