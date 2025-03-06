Air Duct Market to Grow at 4.8% CAGR, Projected to Reach $22.7 Billion by 2031

global air duct market is poised for steady growth, driven by rising demand for energy-efficient HVAC solutions and increasing construction activities worldwide

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global air duct market size was valued at $13.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $22.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.Air ducts are essential components of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, providing efficient airflow distribution in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. They serve as conduits for heated or cooled air, ensuring proper ventilation and maintaining indoor air quality. These systems play a crucial role in removing airborne contaminants, such as dust, dirt, pollen, and other pollutants, contributing to improved air quality and thermal comfort.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09606 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬The air duct market is driven by increasing consumer awareness of energy efficiency, thermal comfort, and energy conservation. The demand for air ducts has surged due to their ability to optimize heating and cooling systems while enhancing overall energy efficiency.Different materials are used in air duct manufacturing, including galvanized steel, aluminum, fiberglass, and polymers. Galvanized steel is preferred for high-temperature applications, while aluminum is widely used in kitchen chimney ventilation and other light-duty applications. Fiberglass and polymer-based air ducts provide better insulation and flexibility, making them ideal for modern infrastructure projects. These material advancements contribute significantly to the expansion of the air duct market.However, a major challenge facing the market is the growing adoption of ductless HVAC systems. Many consumers are opting for ductless systems due to their ease of installation, cost-effectiveness, and efficiency. This shift in consumer preference poses a potential threat to the conventional air duct market.Additionally, stringent environmental regulations and energy efficiency standards imposed by governments and international organizations are prompting manufacturers to develop better-designed air duct systems. The increasing focus on green buildings and sustainable construction further drives demand for energy-efficient air duct solutions.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧The air duct market is segmented by material, installation type, end-user industry, and region.𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:MetallicNon-metallicThe metallic segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 due to its widespread application in commercial and residential buildings. Non-metallic ducts, particularly those made from fiberglass and polymers, are gaining traction due to their superior insulation properties and flexibility.𝗘𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09606 𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:New InstallationRetrofitsNew installation projects dominate the market, driven by rising urbanization and infrastructure development. However, the retrofitting segment is also witnessing growth as businesses and homeowners seek energy-efficient upgrades for existing HVAC systems.𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:ResidentialCommercialIndustrialThe commercial sector held the largest market share in 2021, owing to the construction of office buildings, shopping centers, railway stations, and other commercial infrastructure. Increased urbanization and industrialization are also fueling the demand for air ducts in industrial applications.𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:The global air duct market is analyzed across four major regions:North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading regional market in 2021, driven by rapid industrialization and urban development in countries like China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. These countries are investing heavily in infrastructure projects, further propelling market growth.North America and Europe are also significant contributors to the air duct market due to high demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems and strict building regulations promoting sustainable construction.𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗢𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A09606 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞The air duct market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on innovation, product launches, and strategic acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. Some of the major players in the industry include:Aldes GroupBelimo Holding AGBreffni Air LtdCarrier Global CorporationCenturi Mechanical SystemsDanfossDMI CompaniesFabric AirHennemuth Metal FabricatorsHoneywell International Inc.Imperia Manufacturing GroupPinnacle DuctworkSchneider ElectricSiemens AGThermaductThermaflexZinger Sheet Metal Co.Several companies have introduced new products and services to meet evolving market demands. For example, in August 2020, Pinnacle Ductwork launched a wholesale division, offering a complete range of ducting and HVAC products. Such initiatives are expected to create new growth opportunities in the market.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬Sustainability and Energy Efficiency – The increasing focus on green buildings and sustainable construction is driving demand for air ducts that optimize HVAC system efficiency.Smart HVAC Systems – The integration of smart technology in HVAC systems is becoming more prevalent, with automated and energy-efficient air duct solutions gaining popularity.Growing Adoption of Non-Metallic Ducts – Fiberglass and polymer-based ducts are witnessing increased demand due to their insulation benefits and lightweight properties.Rise in Industrial and Commercial Construction – Rapid urbanization and economic development, especially in emerging markets, are fueling the need for high-quality air duct systems.𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬While the market faces challenges such as competition from ductless HVAC systems and fluctuating raw material prices, opportunities exist in technological advancements and regulatory support for energy-efficient building practices. 