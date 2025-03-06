Global Evenity Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast

Evenity Market Report 2025

Is the Evenity Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The Evenity market has experienced steady expansion in recent years, demonstrating a strong historical compound annual growth rate (HCAGR).

• Market size increased from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025, maintaining a CAGR of XX%.

• Key factors driving this growth include:

o Rising awareness of osteoporosis and fracture prevention

o Increasing demand for biologic drugs

o Growth in the elderly population

o Advancements in diagnostic tools and bone health treatments

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory with a forecasted compound annual growth rate (FCAGR) of XX%.

• Projected growth from $XX million in 2025 to $XX million in 2029.

• Factors fueling this expansion include:

o Greater adoption of biologic and advanced injectable therapies

o Rising prevalence of osteoporosis

o Increasing cases of chronic kidney disease (CKD)

o Higher incidence of rheumatoid arthritis and related comorbidities

• Emerging industry trends include:

o Development of advanced drug delivery systems

o Integration of digital health technologies

o Growing adoption of biosimilars

o Introduction of novel osteoporosis therapies

o Breakthroughs in diagnostic innovations

What Drives the Evenity Market Growth?

The growth of the Evenity market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, a condition that weakens bones and raises the risk of fractures. This rise can be attributed to an aging population and sedentary lifestyles, both of which contribute to declining bone density.

Evenity is administered as a monthly injection over a 12-month course and is designed to enhance bone formation, reduce bone resorption, and strengthen bones to prevent fractures. According to a 2022 UK Parliament report, osteoporotic fractures impose a significant financial burden on healthcare systems, costing the NHS approximately $5.8 billion (£4.6 billion) annually. By 2030, this cost is expected to escalate to around $7.5 billion (£6 billion) due to the growing elderly population.

Who Are the Key Players in the Evenity Market?

The Evenity market is shaped by leading pharmaceutical companies, with Amgen Inc. and UCB S.A. playing a major role in research, development, and market expansion. These companies are at the forefront of innovation, continually advancing osteoporosis treatments to improve patient outcomes.

How Is the Evenity Market Segmented?

The Evenity market is categorized based on several factors. By indication, it includes treatments for postmenopausal osteoporosis and osteoporosis in men. The distribution channels for Evenity range from hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies to online pharmacies. Additionally, the market is segmented by end users, including hospitals and clinics, specialty centers, homecare settings, and research and academic institutions.

Which Regions Dominate the Evenity Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest market for Evenity, driven by a strong healthcare infrastructure and a high prevalence of osteoporosis. However, Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period, supported by increasing awareness, improved diagnostic technologies, and a rising elderly population. The market report also covers other key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market expansion.

