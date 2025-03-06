ProStar and Point One Navigation Form a Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Precision Mapping and Critical Asset Management Worldwide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc., (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions® and developer of PointMan, is pleased to announce that ProStar has formed a strategic partnership with Point One Navigation to revolutionize precision mapping and critical asset management/utility location business practices worldwide.

ProStar continues to forge strategic alliances with industry leaders across complementary sectors, including software service providers and equipment manufacturers. By integrating the world’s best-in-class technologies into PointMan, ProStar is creating the world’s most powerful, cost effective, and user-friendly precision mapping solution. These collaborations accelerate adoption and drive revenue by leveraging our partners’ distribution networks and customer bases.

Modern Global Positioning Systems (GPS) have an average accuracy measured in meters, which is good enough to provide basic mapping for identifying location positions that are above the earth’s surface but not the precision measurements required for identifying the location of features that are hidden below the earth’s surface.

Point One’s Polaris — a Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) corrections network — enhances GPS/GNSS positioning accuracy by providing real-time differential corrections from its global network of professionally managed RTK base stations. Point One’s Polaris RTK corrections network is powered by more than 2,000 base stations that communicate with the four major satellite constellations — GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou — ensuring unmatched accuracy in more than 36 countries globally, including in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, South Korea, and Japan.

By integrating Point One’s correction services into ProStar’s PointMan Solution, precision location measurements instantly become centimeter-accurate, enabling precise mapping of any infrastructure, including underground utilities or critical assets. The partnership will give PointMan customers friction-free centimeter-level accuracy at the tap of a button, setting a new standard in precision mapping.

Creating the world’s most modern, precise, easy

to use, and cost effective mapping solution.

Point One’s Polaris is among the world’s most advanced real-time correction services, while PointMan® is a globally recognized leader in precision mapping solutions. By combining ProStar’s PointMan with Point One’s Polaris, the partnership delivers the world’s most modern, highly accurate, easy-to-use, and cost-effective solution that is ideal for any customer, whether that is an individual to a Fortune 500 company.

“The integration of Point One’s Polaris RTK corrections with the PointMan mapping solution makes it effortless for customers to receive centimeter-level precision in a tap,” said Aaron Nathan, CEO of Point One Navigation. “By integrating Point One’s powerful API (Application Programing Interface) directly into the PointMan app, we will deliver on our shared vision of making precision location the default for our mutual customers.”

Page Tucker, CEO & Founder of ProStar, added: “Our goal is to establish PointMan as the global standard for precision mapping, and this partnership is a major step forward in achieving our goal. Point One’s RTK corrections combined with PointMan’s capabilities delivers a comprehensive and affordable mapping solution with unmatched accuracy, coverage, and performance for customers of all sizes, anywhere in the world.”

About Point One Navigation:

Point One Navigation is the first centimeter-accurate positioning platform designed for today’s most demanding applications. Combining an independently run and monitored RTK corrections network, an API for easy integration into any application, and Fusion Engine software tailored for specific use cases, Point One’s precision location stack makes it easy to quickly build production-grade products that operate safely and reliably in the physical world. Point One’s customers range from Fortune 500 companies with tens of thousands of vehicles to cutting-edge robotics startups who are defining the future of autonomy in their industries.

Learn more about Point One at www.pointonenav.com.

About ProStar:

ProStar is an industry-leading software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface, including buried utilities and pipelines.

PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks. The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 16 issued patents in the United States and Canada.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com .

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Company’s future plans. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “postulate” and similar expressions, or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company’s securities; the state of the technology sector; recent market volatility; the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to raise the necessary capital r to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Company’s most recent Annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis filed on SEDAR + on April 19, 2024, for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company’s issuer page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

